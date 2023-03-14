fbpx
Former Supervisor Tom Hsieh Dies at 91
#NNPA BlackPress

Former Supervisor Tom Hsieh Dies at 91

Published

6 days ago

on

Former San Francisco supervisor Thomas Hsieh.

Olivia Wynkoop
Bay City News

Former San Francisco supervisor Thomas Hsieh, 91, reportedly passed away on Sunday surrounded by his family.

As the first Chinese American ever elected in a citywide elected, Hsieh served as supervisor from 1986 to 1997. He was hailed for helping the city work through economic crisis as chairman of the budget committee and helped pave the way for Asian Americans wanting to be involved in city politics.

Born in Beijing, China in 1931, Hsieh immigrated to San Francisco in 1951 with only $400 in cash and a suitcase.

His decades-long political career consisted of leading and serving on multiple city and regional commissions, including the San Francisco Police Commission, the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, the San Francisco Arts Commission and Mayor Feinstein’s Gateway Committee, which made San Francisco a sister city with Shanghai.

Nationally, Hsieh took part in multiple executive boards and founded the first Asian Pacific Caucus of the Democratic National Committee. He also served as Vice Chair of the California Democratic Party under Chair Nancy Pelosi.

As an architect, Hsieh designed Stockton Street’s Mandarin Tower, along with an affordable apartment complex that won an Annual Design Award by the National American Institute of Architects.

Hsieh is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jeannette, his two sons and his five grandchildren.

The City and County of San Francisco logo, located in San Francisco County, California. (City and County of San Francisco via Bay City News)

 

The post Former Supervisor Tom Hsieh Dies at 91 first appeared on Post News Group. This article originally appeared in Post News Group.

