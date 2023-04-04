fbpx
Dennis Jeffrey, 68


Dennis Jeffrey, 68

Published

7 days ago

on

For decades, his printing business served the Bay Area and the community in a wonderful way. Jeffrey managed to do something very special by becoming a critical element in the success and survival of many small businesses, many non-profits and even many public agencies and corporations.

Entrepreneur, music lover and friend, Dennis Jeffrey, co-owner of the Oakland Print and Copy Center, formerly known as The Print Shop in Oakland, CA, passed away on March 16, 2023. He was 68 years old.

Dennis was born to Fannie and Robert Jeffrey, Sr. in Oakland, CA on March 11, 1955.  He was raised in Oakland and attended Oakland Public Schools and the College of Alameda.

He was that printer that you could go to when you had a tough job to complete, and you were up against a short timeline.  His ultimate goal was to please his customers.

Printing was something Dennis knew very well and something he loved.  He had been in the business for close to 50 years.  When Dennis began his career, he was one of a few African Americans with vast experience as a press foreman, running web presses (the big presses that newspapers are printed on) for two of the largest Black newspapers in the country, Reporter Publications, which published the Sun Reporter and the California Voice, and the Philadelphia Tribune.

In 1991, Dennis stepped out on faith and started his own business, The Print Shop, which successfully met the multiple needs of the community.

He leaves to cherish his memories his father, Robert; twin sister Denise (Vernon); brothers Robert Jr., and Ronald (Renae); sister: Karen (Jeffery) and a host of nieces, nephews, loved ones, and friends.

A memorial service will be held on April 14, 2023, at Beth Eden Baptist Church at 10th and Adeline at 11:00 a.m.

The post Dennis Jeffrey, 68 first appeared on Post News Group. This article originally appeared in Post News Group.

