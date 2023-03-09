fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Business Community Education Featured Government Oakland Post Politics Post News Group

COMMENTARY: 3 OUSD Board Members ‘Set the Record Straight’ on School Closures, Budget
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Entertainment Health Insight News National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Video youtube

The impact of not talking about our health.

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Education Featured Insight News National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Video youtube

Black musical expression with Dr. Guthrie P. Ramsey, Jr.

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Education Entertainment Featured Lifestyle Music Oakland Post Post News Group

‘Put Ur Play On’ Productions Showcases Local Talent at Laney College

#NNPA BlackPress Business Community Featured Financial Management Oakland Post Post News Group

OCCUR, S.F. Foundation Offer Funding Workshop for Faith-Based Groups Virtual Workshop on March 23, 2023

#NNPA BlackPress Art Black History Business Community Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Entertainment Featured Oakland Post Post News Group

International Women’s Day: Civil Rights Icon Xernona Clayton, Other ‘Herstory Sheroes’ Honored in Atlanta

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Entertainment Featured Film Oakland Post Post News Group racism

What Asian American Oscar Victories Mean for All of Us

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Education Featured Military Oakland Post Post News Group

Cathay Williams — The Only Known Female Buffalo Soldier

#NNPA BlackPress Ben Jealous Black History Commentary Economy Energy Environment Featured Government National News Oakland Post Op-Ed Politics Post News Group Technology

COMMENTARY: A Historic Vote and the Tools It Gave Us

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Featured Food Government Health Oakland Post Politics Post News Group

COMMENTARY: Oakland’s Plan to Rehouse Wood Street Residents Can Only Fail a Self-Reliant Community

#NNPA BlackPress

COMMENTARY: 3 OUSD Board Members ‘Set the Record Straight’ on School Closures, Budget

Published

2 weeks ago

on

Jennifer Brouhard, District 2, VanCedric Williams, District 3 Valarie Bachelor, District 6

“We were elected to end a harmful era of unjust school closures and mergers carried out in Oakland’s Black and Brown communities”

On March 1, 2023, the San Francisco Chronicle wrote a one-sided story, which contained inaccurate and hyperbolic statements, about the decision of the Oakland school board not to enact budget cuts. As OUSD school board directors, we want to set the record straight.

We were elected to end a harmful era of unjust school closures and mergers carried out in Oakland’s Black and Brown communities with little to no notice, let alone authentic engagement with impacted communities.

Oakland voters understood that research – and their own experiences – show that school closures don’t save money and are harmful to our most vulnerable students. In November, Oakland voters clearly said, “Enough is enough” by voting for school board directors who were committed to ending these harmful practices, and committed to putting our schools on-track to be the safe and racially just spaces that all our students deserve.

Old habits are hard to break, and that became clear last week when special meeting documents were posted with only two days’ notice that contained the proposed merger of 10 schools with no community engagement.

This is the least amount of time that communities have been given notice of school mergers and closures that any of us can remember, and a violation of the OUSD Community Engagement policy, the Reparations for Black Students Resolution, and AB 1912 – which requires an Equity Impact Analysis before any vote to close, consolidate or merge schools.

Mergers would not impact the budget next school year since they would not occur until the 2024-25 school year. This makes the lack of notice and community engagement even more shocking and unnecessary.

The Public Employment Relations Board recently ruled that the way OUSD closed schools last year was illegal. Additionally, California Attorney General Rob Bonta led an ongoing investigation into the recent school closures by OUSD. We believe that a rush to merge schools currently is legally, financially, and ethically irresponsible.

We were also elected to ensure Oakland students have the safe, stable, and racially just community schools that they deserve. Cutting our lowest-paid staff who provide direct services and support to students is not the way to balance a budget, and it’s certainly not what is best for students.

Finally, we were elected to bring stability to a district that has been mismanaged for decades. Thanks to federal COVID funds, historic increases in state education funding, and the payoff of one of our state loans, we are not in a financial crisis.

However, we do have an obligation to be fiscally responsible and direct our resources where they will have the most impact on students. Unfortunately, rushed decision-making on a compressed timeline based on little community input and insufficient data is a pattern in OUSD and one that we were elected to end.

We need to fundamentally change how our district does business.

That change starts with a few things. First, while our teachers are paid less than the Bay Area average, our highest-paid, top-level employees are paid more.That must change.

We have more unrepresented top-level staff than districts of similar size and demographics. That must change. We owe it to our students, teachers, and families to keep all cuts as far away from the classroom as possible.

Additionally, OUSD has a 22.7% reserve, far more than the 2% reserve required by the state or the 3% reserve required by OUSD board policy. We can fund non-represented positions through the money in reserves and not fill positions vacated through attrition.

The reserves would fund these positions for one year and at the end of one year, departments would have to find other sources of funding if they wanted to maintain these positions.

Lastly, as elected officials, we have a responsibility to the public to be professional and honest in our messaging and actions. The words we use carry power, and so we must choose them carefully.

Our teachers, staff, and administrators work hard and deserve our respect. It is unconscionable to make unfounded accusations that educators who oppose these budget cuts are “engineering a strike.”

Educators, whether they are certificated or classified, work together to build school communities that support our students, families, and communities every day. Teachers do not want a raise on the backs of the people they work with to support students.

No one is “engineering a strike,” and these reckless words only seek to divide students, families, educators, and the community.

We call on our colleagues to engage in civil debate over difficult issues, and not use their positions of power to discredit those who show up to work every day for us, our children, and our city.

Oakland Board of Education Members

Jennifer Brouhard, District 2

VanCedric Williams, District 3

Valarie Bachelor, District 6

The post COMMENTARY: 3 OUSD Board Members ‘Set the Record Straight’ on School Closures, Budget first appeared on Post News Group. This article originally appeared in Post News Group.

Post Views: 80

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com