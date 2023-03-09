Coming Storm Prompts Flood Warning for Entire Bay Area

By Jeff Ballinger

Bay City News

The approaching storm anticipated to hit the region beginning Thursday has prompted a flood warning through Sunday for the entire Bay Area and the Central Coast.

An updated forecast Tuesday night from the National Weather Service includes a 40-percent chance of flash flooding overnight Thursday into Friday morning in the Bay Area and Monterey County.

Rainfall totals forecast for Thursday and Friday are 4-6 inches in Santa Cruz County and in southern Monterey County along the coast and in the coastal mountains. About 3-4 inches are expected in the area around the cities of Napa, Gilroy in Monterey County and Cloverdale in Sonoma County.

Between 2-3 inches of rain are expected in the rest of Sonoma County, on the San Francisco peninsula and in Marin County. The remaining areas could see 1.5-2 inches.

Compounding the deluge are the cold temperatures and high winds expected for much of the region overnight Thursday. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s are expected for most of the Bay Area, and in the mid-30s in the interior valleys.

Peak gusts overnight Thursday night into Friday morning may be 20-30 mph across most of the area, and 30-40 mph in San Francisco, Half Moon Bay and the East Bay interior.

Scattered thunderstorms are also possible, with small hail, brief heavy rain and a few lightning strikes.

Additional widespread rainfall is expected Monday and Tuesday.

