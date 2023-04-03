City of Stockton 2023 Commercial Cannabis Business Lottery: Application Period Opens May 1, 2023

fbpx
Published

8 hours ago

on

The Stockton Municipal Code (Title 5, Chapter 5.100) and the State of California Medicinal and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act of 2016 (Proposition 64) allow for the issuance of annual permits to conduct, own, and operate cannabis businesses within the city limits of the City of Stockton.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The City of Stockton Community Development Department will begin accepting applications for the 2023 Commercial Cannabis Business Lottery on May 1, 2023. The 2023 lottery application can be completed through the City of Stockton’s online Permitting Portal or in person by visiting the Permit Center at 345 N. El Dorado St Stockton, CA 95202. A fee of $200 will apply to each lottery application submitted. The application period will close on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

The Stockton Municipal Code (Title 5, Chapter 5.100) and the State of California  Medicinal and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act of 2016 (Proposition 64) allow for the issuance of annual permits to conduct, own, and operate cannabis businesses within the city limits of the City of Stockton. The City issues Commission Use Permits for specific commercial cannabis business types using an annual lottery system. Only Storefront Retail (Dispensary) and Microbusiness Commercial Cannabis business types are eligible for the 2023 Commercial Cannabis Business Lottery. Applications for these business types will be selected from a General Pool and Equity Pool, per Stockton Municipal Code Chapter 16,  Section 16.80.195.

The City will allow for a total of four (4) new Commission Use Permits — two (2) per

cannabis business type: Retail Storefront (Dispensary) and Microbusiness. After closing the application process, the City will select one (1) application from the General Pool and one (1) application from the Equity Pool for each business type, using a random selection software  application.

Information about the application process, submission instructions, lottery drawing date,  and other details are available at http://www.stocktonca.gov/cannabis.

For questions or additional information, please contact the Community Development  Department at (209) 937-8444 or cannabislottery@stocktonca.gov.

All news releases can be found on the City of Stockton website at http://www.stocktonca.gov/news. Please follow us at: http://www.facebook.com/CityofStockton; http://www.twitter.com/StocktonUpdates; http://www.YouTube.com/StocktonUpdates

The post City of Stockton 2023 Commercial Cannabis Business Lottery: Application Period Opens May 1, 2023 first appeared on Post News Group. This article originally appeared in Post News Group.

