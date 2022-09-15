fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Featured Government Lauren Victoria Burke National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics World

Death of Queen Elizabeth Ignites Debate on British Colonialism
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Art Black History Commentary Featured Government National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics

Barack and Michelle Obama Revel in ‘Family Reunion’ in Return to White House for Official Portrait Reveal

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Divine 9 Featured Government HBCU Health Law National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics

Divine 9 Aims to Save the Lives of Black Women Endangered by Roe v. Wade Repeal With ‘Tell Somebody’ PSA Campaign 

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured Government In Memoriam Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Stacy Brown

Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy Through the Lens of Colonialism and Black Lives

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Crime Featured Government Law National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Our Weekly racism

Reporting Conspiracy Threats: A Step Toward Preventing Future Attacks

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Entertainment Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Our Weekly

Unique ‘Urban Unicorn’: Businesswoman Finds a Market for Fantasy

#NNPA BlackPress Advice Business Community Economy Featured Financial Management Homeownership National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown

Bank of America Offers Zero Down-Payment Mortgages to Black, Latino Borrowers

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Fashion Featured Houston Forward Times National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

Finding Fashion in September…

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Advice Black History Business Commentary Community Economy Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Stacy Brown Video

FEMA Kicks Off Preparedness Month with Campaign Targeting African American Communities

#NNPA BlackPress About Us Black History Business Commentary Community Entertainment Featured Media National News NNPA NNPA History NNPA Newswire Press Room Stacy Brown

NNPA Set to Honor Four African American Trailblazers with Leadership Awards

#NNPA BlackPress

Death of Queen Elizabeth Ignites Debate on British Colonialism

NNPA NEWSWIRE — As the days passed after the Queen’s death there appeared to be a general consensus that respect, historic analysis and ceremony can go hand and hand. Several of the Black royal watchers in journalism, such as Zain Asher, blended commentary on the impact of British colonial history, Elizabeth’s specific cultural connections and the complex issues around why some revere the monarchy while others do not. 

Published

4 hours ago

on

Only time can tell whether Queen Elizabeth ll’s son, King Charles III, will be able to successfully reconcile those issues as well. (Photo: Prince Phillip, Queen Mother, Cecilia Kadzamila, Queen Elizabeth, and Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda, prime minister and later president of Malawi.)
Only time can tell whether Queen Elizabeth ll’s son, King Charles III, will be able to successfully reconcile those issues as well. (Photo: Prince Phillip, Queen Mother, Cecilia Kadzamila, Queen Elizabeth, and Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda, prime minister and later president of Malawi.)

By Lauren Victoria Burke, NNPA Newswire Contributor

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II at 96, tributes and reflection have been broadcast and written on. Her length of time in the spotlight was a contributing factor.

Queen Elizabeth’s time as the reigning monarch of England was 70 years and 214 days. It was the longest reign of any British monarch. Elizabeth had become a fixture in popular culture and a constant in the lives of many in Great Britain, whether in the background or as a much seen figure in the news.

But with Elizabeth’s death came a discussion around the meaning of the monarchy and whether history can separate the individual from what they represent in the position they hold. Many viewed Queen Elizabeth as a grandmotherly figure who transcended politics and was a symbol of continuity in a rapidly changing world.

But for individuals whose families endured hardships under British colonial rule the moments around the Queen’s death could not pass without critique. Some viewed Elizabeth as a sovereign ruling over all of the decisions made by England, even before 1952 when Elizabeth took the throne.

“I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating,” wrote Professor Uju Anya on twitter as news of the Queen’s death overtook the airways and social media.

“If anyone expects me to express anything but disdain for the monarch who supervised a government that sponsored the genocide that massacred and displaced half my family and the consequences of which those alive today are still trying to overcome, you can keep wishing upon a star,” wrote Professor Anya added in a second message.

Carnegie Mellon issued a relatively rare rebuke of a Professor from an institution they’re employed at. Even rarer: Twitter removed Anya’s first message from the platform. Many questioned the precedent for that and wondered what twitter rule was violated.

“We do not condone the offensive and objectionable messages posted by Uju Anya today on her personal social media account. Free expression is core to the mission of higher education, however, the views she shared absolutely do not represent the values of the institution, nor the standards of discourse we seek to foster.

Carnegie Mellon University, a private research university based in Pittsburgh.

“Today, there is a great controversy for this statement for survivors of British colonial rule. Her university publicly chastised this statement. Benjamin Franklin refused to address British demands for compensation for American Tories recounting the atrocities of the British,” wrote economist William Spriggs on Sept. 8.

Though there was discussion on many networks, starting with Roland Martin’s BlackStar Network, by the middle of the week, many watching the ceremonies as Elizabeth’s coffin traveled from Scotland to London reviewed her seven decades in the public eye differently.

“She meant different things to different people,” said royal correspondent Zain Asher, who is British Nigerian, on CNN during the ongoing coverage.

“Today, I paid my respects and signed a book of condolence at the British Embassy in Mogadishu — in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. During this time of grieving, I extend my deepest sympathies to His Majesty King Charles III and the Royal Family,” stated the Prime Minister of Somalia Hamza Abdi Barre.

As the days passed after the Queen’s death there appeared to be a general consensus that respect, historic analysis and ceremony can go hand and hand. Several of the Black royal watchers in journalism, such as Zain Asher, blended commentary on the impact of British colonial history, Elizabeth’s specific cultural connections and the complex issues around why some revere the monarchy while others do not.

Only time can tell whether Queen Elizabeth ll’s son, King Charles III, will be able to successfully reconcile those issues as well.

Lauren Victoria Burke is an independent investigative journalist and the host of the podcast BURKEFILE. She is a political analyst who appears regularly on #RolandMartinUnfiltered. She also publishes Black Virginia News. She may be contacted at LBurke007@gmail.com and on twitter at @LVBurke

Post Views: 125

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com