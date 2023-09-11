73% of the mental health careworkforce is white.

This story comes courtesy of this week’s New York Amsterdam News, which cited a study published in Counseling Psychology that found that for every 1,002 Black, Indigenous, Person of Color (BIPOC) across the nation’s 45 largest cities, there is only 1 BIPOC therapist.

When compared to the ratio of white individuals to white therapists, 307:1, white therapists are three times more accessible for white patients seeking white therapists. Faye McCray, Health Care Journalist; Sonny Etienne, Psychotherapist; and Dr. Jeff Menzies join the conversation.