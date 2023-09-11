fbpx
Tires A Health Concern - AutoNetwork Reports 411
Tires A Health Concern – AutoNetwork Reports 411

AutoNetworkMon, September 11, 2023 2:07am

We discuss how Your tires are now a Health Concern; EV Leasing; Car Reviews Ariya, BZ4X, CR-V Hybrid; Air Filtration Systems, and more.

Our panel of well-known automotive influencers helps you better understand the auto industry. We review press cars from the car companies and announce any auto recalls. Find out why we would buy the new car reviewed or not.

Car Reviews of what we are driving this week. We help you better understand and appreciate your dream car. Find out why we would buy the new car or not. Join our panel of influencers as we review new cars and discuss the latest auto news.

Car Reviews: Visit the website of the panelists for full reviews.
Greg – CX-90
Dawn – Mazda MX-5
Chris – Genesis GV60
Teia – Impreza
Dave – Ariya
Valerie – BZ4X
Me – CR-V Hybrid

Show Panelists:
Greg Morrison – http://www.bumper2bumpertv.com
Chris Lawrence – Autoacademics.com
David Boldt – TxGarage.com
Valerie Menard – LatinoTrafficReports.com
Teia Collier – #DSMDrive
Dawn Gibson-Thigpen – @SassyAutoChick

The auto talk show, #AutoNetworkReports, is Live on YouTube weekly Thursday from 3:00 pm ET – 3:30 pm ET where auto influencers discuss the week’s latest automotive news. Go visit http://autonetwork.com for more shows.

Find out why they would buy the vehicle or not. Join our panel of auto journalists and influencers as we discuss this and simplify the latest auto industry news to help you appreciate the auto industry business.

When available we let you know of any vehicle recalls and how to resolve them. Some of the auto influencers have sold cars so we provide car buying and auto leasing tips to save you time and money on your next car purchase. AutoNetwork Reports simplify the latest auto industry news for you to help you appreciate the automotive industry.

{Introducing our new car buying program, https://www.CouponsOffersAndDeals.com/, for money and time-saving specials from select car dealers.}

Roosevelt Gist, President

AutoNetwork.com

Roosevelt sold cars, leased autos and wrote numerous articles on buying, leasing and financing autos for several African American Newspapers. AutoNetwork.com began in 1986 as a car buying service for credit unions in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. AutoNetwork.com evolved over the years to the largest and most focused website for video of car company new product introductions, live weekly auto talk show and detailed video walk arounds of new cars.  Roosevelt conducted last interview of JFK, Jr. on camera before his untimely death. 

