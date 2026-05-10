LIVE! — ASK ALMA! — TUES. 5.12.26 7PM EST

Welcome to Ask Alma, the light‑hearted advice show inspired by the beloved column of the same name—where common sense meets culture, humor, and heart.

In the May 12 episode, host Alma Gill, co-host Deidre Comegys, and their guest panelists offer witty, thoughtful guidance on everyday dilemmas, relationships, work-life questions, and the moments that make us stop and say, “Now what?” With warmth and honesty, Ask Alma keeps advice real, relatable, and rooted in lived experience—always leaving room for a laugh.

💬 Got questions? Alma’s got answers.

✨ Advice served with sass, insight, and love.

📺 Watch on BlackPressUSA TV

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