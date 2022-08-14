fbpx
Connect with us

AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Commentary Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Technology Transportation Video youtube

2022 Audi Q5 S Line 45 TFSI quattro Walkaround | POV Test Drive
Advertisement

AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Commentary Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Technology Transportation Video youtube

Killing At GM Plant - AutoNetwork Reports Podcast

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Commentary Community Lifestyle Media News NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

I didn’t know Electrify America’s charging station had low and fast charging ports.

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Technology Transportation Video youtube

Why Is GM Making Buyers Pay $1500 for OnStar? AutoNetwork Reports 370

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Technology Transportation Video youtube

You can have sporty and luxury #Q5 #Shorts #AutoNetwork

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Technology Transportation Video youtube

The #Q5 invites you in. #Shorts #AutoNetwork

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA car review Cars Commentary Lifestyle Media News NNPA NNPA Newswire Technology Transportation Video youtube

2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid AWD Bronze Edition POV Test Drive

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Commentary Community Lifestyle Media News NNPA NNPA Events Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

2022 Genesis GV70 AWD Seat Configuration 360 Video

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Commentary Community Lifestyle Media News NNPA NNPA Events Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

Just a foot will do. Highlander, No worries…hands free tailgate. #shorts #AutoNetwork #Highlander

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Commentary Community Lifestyle Media News NNPA NNPA Events Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

Car Reviews - V90 Cross Country Volvo, QX60 Infiniti - AutoNetwork Reports 369

AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA

2022 Audi Q5 S Line 45 TFSI quattro Walkaround | POV Test Drive

Published

26 mins ago

on

AutoNetworkSun, August 14, 2022 5:05pm

2022 Audi Q5 S Line is a sporty small SUV with many luxury cues. #AutoNetwork #Q5. Visit our channel for more walkarounds, and car reviews, with POV test drives of your dream car.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuN8D-xz08dJGWXVDMEIA1A
2022 Audi Q5 S Line 45 TFSI quattro
2.0L Turbocharged TFSI I4 Engine
261 HP @ 273 lb-ft Torque
7 Speed Automatic Transmission
Exterior Color: Glacier White Metallic
Interior Color: Atlas Beige w/Granite Gray Stitching
23 MPG City, 28 MPG Highway, 25 MPG Combined
MSRP: $58,405.00

Pros
* Black Optic Package – 20″ Wheels, All Season Tires, Black Body Elements, Roof Rails
* Good Ride Quality and Responsive Handling
* Large Cabin Space
* Quality Infotainment System

Cons
* None

#audiq5sline #africanamericancarreviewer #autoservicecoupons #carreviewnew #newcarreviews #carreviews2022 #carreviewswebsites #usauto #autonetwork #autonetwork.com #360degreecar #newcarcompany #newcarcompanies #povtestdrive #carreviews #carreviewswebsites #youtubecarreviews #bestcarreviews #electriccarreviews2022 #quattro #tfsi

http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuN8D-xz08dJGWXVDMEIA1A

This video was created on https://www.vudini.ai

Post Views: 50

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com