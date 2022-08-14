fbpx
Killing At GM Plant - AutoNetwork Reports Podcast
Killing At GM Plant – AutoNetwork Reports Podcast

Published

27 mins ago

on

AutoNetworkSun, August 14, 2022 5:05pm

Killing at GM Plant. GM chastizes dealers for markups but forces customers to pay $1500 for OnStar whether they want it or not. Go figure. Tires become the new oil change for EVs. Kia recalls 297K Optimas. Consumers becoming less loyal to auto dealers and car companies for high markups and high car prices. An extreme shortage of technicians in the industry. More women are needed in the industry.

Car Reviews of what we are driving this week. We help you better understand and appreciate your dream car. Find out why we would buy the new car or not. Join our panel of influencers as we review new cars.

Weekly car reviews and automotive news of interest. We help you better understand and appreciate the auto industry. Our panel of influential auto industry journalists reviews cars discusses the latest EV news, and recent recalls conducts interviews, and much more each Thursday. Find out why they would buy the vehicle or not.
Join our panel of auto influencers as we discuss this and simplify the latest auto industry news to help you appreciate the auto industry business. 
Show Panelists: Frank Washington – AboutThatCar.com
Greg Morrison – http://www.bumper2bumpertv.com
Chris Lawrence – Autoacademics.com
David Boldt – TxGarage.com
Valerie Menard – LatinoTrafficReports.com

The auto talk show, #AutoNetwork Reports, is Live on YouTube weekly Thursday from 3:00 pm ET – 3:30 pm ET. where auto influencers discuss the week’s latest automotive news.
Go visit http://autonetwork.com for more shows.
