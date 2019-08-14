TSDRadio: New Grizz assistant Niele Ivey: “I’m always up for a challenge”

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Correspondent
@StacyBrownMedia
During the 2019 National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) Annual Convention, member publishers, editors, writers and guests were greeted with the beauty of the 2019 Chevy Silverado stationed inside the Cincinnati Westin Hotel lobby.
The NNPA is the trade association representing African American-owned media companies throughout the country.
“Chevrolet’s 2019 Silverado is a grand example of precision production of a truck for this age and time. Having the Silverado at the NNPA convention shows the breadth of the creativity and productivity of General Motors, who produces trucks for our readers across the country,” said NNPA President and CEO Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr.
“The NNPA’s reach includes 47 million African Americans, and if any of them are in the market for a truck, there could be no better selection. The Silverado is the gold standard of trucks,” Chavis added.
Chevrolet introduced the next-generation Silverado in 2018, exactly 100 years after the brand delivered its first trucks to customers in January 1918.
Experts said the all-new Silverado sets the course for the next century of Chevy Trucks with the most functional bed of any full-size truck, weighs up to 450 pounds less for increased performance and offers a broad range of trims and engine/transmission combinations to help each customer find their ideal truck.
“With the all-new Silverado, we’ve taken the best truck on the road and made it even better,” Mark Reuss, General Motors executive vice president of Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain, said in a news release.
“It has a longer wheelbase, more passenger and cargo volume, and yet, thanks to our mixed materials strategy and mass reduction expertise, the new truck is 450 pounds lighter than the current model,” Reuss said.
The truck also comes with a larger, more functional and capable bed, the automaker said.
The bed is the defining trait of every pickup, and bed construction has long been a strength of Chevy Trucks and to improve upon that strength, the 2019 Silverado 1500 bed features a best-in-class cargo volume and it offers storage bins that fit over the wheel wells, providing for nearly seven cubic feet of lockable cargo space for short-box models, while easily accommodating a 4 x 8 sheet of plywood flat on the cargo floor.
As before, the Silverado has a roll-formed, high-strength steel bed floor.
For 2019, a higher-grade steel is used, with yield strength increased from 340 to 500 megapascals of pressure for optimal strength and mass, officials said in a news release.
The Silverado now has 12 fixed tie-downs, and their strength has doubled to 500 pounds of force before bending and it also has nine moveable tie points for even more cargo flexibility.
“Truck customers value capability and functionality above all else,” said Tim Herrick, executive chief engineer of Full-Size Trucks. “Every truck — including the luxurious High Country — is a work truck with a job to do. As such, we set out to create the best tool for the job at hand, one that makes work more productive and more enjoyable, no matter what they call ‘work,’” Herrick said.
To learn more about the Silverado, visit www.chevrolet.com.
Stacy M. Brown
A Little About Me: I'm the co-author of Blind Faith: The Miraculous Journey of Lula Hardaway and her son, Stevie Wonder (Simon & Schuster) and Michael Jackson: The Man Behind The Mask, An Insider's Account of the King of Pop (Select Books Publishing, Inc.)
My work can often be found in the Washington Informer, Baltimore Times, Philadelphia Tribune, Pocono Record, the New York Post, and Black Press USA.