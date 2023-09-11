Tires...Health Issue - AutoNetwork Reports 411

Source:

https://www.podbean.com/eau/pb-r5yjj-149e81e

We discuss how Your tires are now a Health Concern; EV Leasing; Car Reviews Ariya, BZ4X, CR-V Hybrid; Air Filtration Systems, our Automotive Marketplace (CouponsOffersandDeals.com), and more.

Our panel of well-known automotive influencers helps you better understand the auto industry. We review press cars from the car companies and announce any auto recalls. Find out why we would buy the new car reviewed or not.

Show Panelists: Greg Morrison – http://www.bumper2bumpertv.com

Chris Lawrence – Autoacademics.com

David Boldt – TxGarage.com

Valerie Menard – LatinoTrafficReports.com

Teia Collier – #DSMDrive

Dawn Gibson-Thigpen – @SassyAutoChick

