ABOVE: (L – R) Sarina Wilson, Sarai Anderson, Angela Coleman, Phy’nice Smith, Princess Jackson. Phyllis Burton and Anja Thomas

The V.O. Burton Foundation celebrated Women’s History Month on March 18th by hosting it’s March Madness Give Back Event at The Salvation Army Jones Residence Center in Houston, TX. This facility houses women and children who are experiencing homelessness. Care packages were given to the ladies and backpacks with essential and fun items were given to the children. The youngest client the V.O. Burton Foundation served was three years old. Ms. Burton stated it was a privilege to serve these families in honor of Women’s History Month.

Phyllis Burton is the CEO and Founder of the V.O. Burton Foundation, Inc. This nonprofit organization was created in honor of her late father Varn O. Burton. Services provided by the V.O. Burton Foundation are care packages and hot meals to those in need, scholarships to graduating seniors and clothing for undeserved families. The V.O. Burton Foundation’s mission is to build a better tomorrow, today.

Phyllis Burton is the CEO and Founder of the V.O. Burton Foundation, Inc., Executive Director for Sock Out Poverty Inc. (her daughter’s nonprofit organization) and a Registered Nurse. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and a Master of Business Administration. She is a pillar of the community through her service to others. Her innovative approach and leadership lead her to strategically secure financial funding and donations from national businesses including Walmart, Sam’s Club, and The Floyd Mayweather Jr. Foundation. Ms. Burton has brought global awareness surrounding the needs of the homeless and low socioeconomic communities through national media and outreach programs. She continues to form partnerships; making an impact in the community.

The post The V.O. Burton Foundation Celebrates Women’s History Month appeared first on Houston Forward Times.