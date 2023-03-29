Girls Elevated Event Aims to Equip Young Girls With Knowledge and Tools to Protect Themselves as They Navigate Through Adolescence

Adolescence can be a difficult phase for girls, especially when they begin to notice their bodies changing. Girls Elevated, a Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children’s Hospital event, will aim to give parents and young girls tips on how to effectively communicate and manage these changes to help make growing up a little easier.

“The thought process in young girls and teens is very different than in adult women,” said Dr. Jennifer Dietrich, professor of pediatrics and obstetrics and gynecology at Baylor and chief of pediatric and adolescent gynecology at Texas Children’s and co-chair of Girls Elevated. “We wanted to create an event that will give them tools to protect themselves, gain knowledge early and continue on a path of healthy development.”

A team of experts will give teen and preteen girls knowledge they need to navigate the changes and challenges that lie ahead. They will experience fun and interactive sessions that will cover critical topics such as healthy relationships, body changes and sexual pressures.

In addition, parents and caregivers will hear expert advice to help strengthen their bond with their teen, including setting boundaries and talking to adolescents about difficult subjects.

Topics for the girls will include:

Normal puberty

Periods and hygiene

Social media

Menses

High-risk behaviors

“So often, parents want help from medical providers to navigate through the adolescent metamorphosis. Girls Elevated is equally important and impactful for parents and caregivers as they not only gain additional tools to support their girls but also learn valuable information that benefits them as well,” said Dr. Sharonda Alston Taylor, associate professor of pediatrics – adolescent medicine and sports medicine at Baylor and Texas Children’s and co-chair of Girls Elevated.

Girls ages 8 to 18 years should attend this event with their parents or caregivers. There will be separate sessions for elementary, middle school and high school girls, as well as adults.

“Our goal is to empower them and give them knowledge about their bodies,” Dietrich said. “We hope to bring to light the community resources that they have access to.”

The event will be held Saturday, April 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the United Way Community Resource Center, 50 Waugh Drive, Houston, TX 77007. Admission cost includes lunch, snacks and free parking. Register online to purchase tickets and reserve your space. For more information, contact Ann Tims, 832-826-7464.

The post Girls Elevated Event Aims to Equip Young Girls With Knowledge and Tools to Protect Themselves as They Navigate Through Adolescence appeared first on Houston Forward Times.