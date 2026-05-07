The 2026 Jeep Cherokee Laredo 4x4 Is Back — But Is This The Smart Trim To Buy?

2026 Jeep Cherokee Laredo 4×4 Review: Smart Trim or Too Pricey?

The 2026 Jeep Cherokee Laredo 4×4 is not just the return of a familiar Jeep name. It is a new question for SUV shoppers: Is the Laredo the smart Cherokee trim to buy, or does this well-equipped version get too close to premium pricing?

This Cherokee Laredo 4×4, finished in Hydro Blue Pearl-Coat with a Black and Arctic interior, is built around everyday usefulness. It has the upright Jeep look, standard 4×4 confidence, and a 1.6-liter turbo hybrid engine paired with an electronic variable transmission. Fuel economy is a major part of the story, with ratings of 39 mpg city, 35 mpg highway, and 37 mpg combined.

The Laredo trim matters because it gives buyers more than a basic Cherokee. This model includes 18-inch machine-face painted aluminum wheels, LED fog lamps, heated front seats, an 8-way power driver seat, remote start, ParkSense rear park assist, a 10.25-inch digital cluster, and Uconnect 5 with a 12.3-inch touchscreen. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto also help the cabin feel current and easy to use.

The real strength of this Cherokee is not sporty handling. It is comfort and daily livability. The driver’s seat is very comfortable, entry and exit are easy, and visibility is good. The second row is also adult-friendly, with useful legroom, good headroom, and easy access. For families, commuters, and older buyers, those details matter more than a fast acceleration number.

This test vehicle also adds the Limited Package 23G, Tech Group, hands-free power liftgate, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, Alpine 9-speaker audio system, navigation, wireless charging, heated steering wheel, perforated Capri leatherette seats, and hidden rear cargo storage. Those features make the Cherokee feel more upscale, but they also raise the question of value. With an MSRP of $44,585, shoppers should compare this Laredo carefully against higher Cherokee trims and other hybrid SUVs.

The best reason to consider the 2026 Jeep Cherokee Laredo 4×4 is simple: it combines Jeep style, standard 4×4, strong hybrid fuel economy, easy access, real passenger room, useful cargo storage, and modern technology in one package.

The concern is also simple: once heavily optioned, the Laredo may no longer feel like the obvious value trim.

For buyers who want a comfortable, efficient, practical Jeep SUV without needing a plug-in hybrid, the 2026 Cherokee Laredo 4×4 deserves a serious look. Just make sure the options match how you will actually use it.

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