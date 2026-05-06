Raymond Jetson on the Value and Experiences of Black Elders | Let’s Talk

In this segment, Denise Rolark Barnes speaks with Raymond Jetson, Author and Co-Founder of ‘Aging While Black’. He speaks on ‘Aging While Black’ and the movement designed to amplify the value and experiences of Black elders by exploring the intersection of aging and race. This is one conversation you don’t want to miss!

🎥 Let’s Talk airs LIVE every Friday at Noon on WIN-TV

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Host: Denise Rolark Barnes

Publisher – The Washington Informer

About The Washington Informer:

Founded in 1964 by Dr. Calvin W. Rolark, The Washington Informer is an African American, woman-owned newspaper providing positive coverage of the Black community in Washington, D.C. In March 2020, we launched WIN-TV to further amplify community voices and issues.

Production Team:

🎥 Producer: Shevry Lassiter

🎥 Asst. Producer: Ja’Mon Jackson

🎶 Theme Music by DB Bantino

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Guest: Raymond Jetson – Co-Founder, Aging While Black

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