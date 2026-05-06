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REBROADCAST! — HE SAID, HE SAID, HE SAID: Sharon ‘Magic’ Jordan-Roach — FRI. 5.15.26.7PM EST

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Maternal Health

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Join the discussion today at 3:30 p.m. as Publisher Denise Rolark Barnes hosts a discussion with Dr. Hanna Tessema of the Greater Washington Urban League who is meaningfully expanding the pool of Black health professionals able to serve birthing mothers with a culturally affirming and effective approach. This year, they have expanded to cover training focused on the needs of fathers as well.

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