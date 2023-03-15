Stockton Fire Department 2023 Safe and Sane Fireworks Program: Application Period for Fireworks Sales Permit Lottery Open Until March 31

STOCKTON, Calif. – Fireworks classified as “Safe and Sane” by the State Fire Marshal are approved for sale and use in the city of Stockton. Safe and Sane Fireworks sales are limited to 30 qualifying nonprofit organizations that submit a completed application to the City of Stockton and are then selected to receive a sales permit through a lottery process. The application period for the Fireworks Sales Permit Lottery opens today, March 1, 2023, and ends March 31, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. The lottery drawing will be held May 10, 2023.

For a copy of the application packet and details about the selection process and fees, please visit http://www.stocktonca.gov/Fireworks or contact the Stockton Fire Department

Fire Prevention Division, 345 N. El Dorado St., at 209-937-8271. Office hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.; alternate Fridays, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., except March 3, office closes at noon; and closed every other Friday, including March 10 and 24, 2023.

