City of Stockton and Lincoln Unified School District Safety Department: Teach Safe Bicycling with Fun and Educational Bike Rodeo – March 25

STOCKTON, Calif. – City of Stockton Safe Routes to School (SRTS) and Lincoln Unified School District Department of Public Safety will hold a bike rodeo on Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., to help children learn safe biking skills. The bike rodeo will be at Lincoln Unified School District Department of Public Safety at Village Oaks Center located at 6225 Harrisburg Place.

The event features a miniature city that teaches participants how to ride safely, negotiate driveways and intersections, and understand traffic signs and signals. All participants will have a chance to learn, practice, and demonstrate their bicycle handing skills in a fun, noncompetitive atmosphere. All ages are welcome.

Free bike checks, provided by The HUB (Helping Urban Bicyclists), and helmet checks will be provided by Safe Moves. Children are encouraged to bring their own bicycle and a helmet, but loaner bikes and helmets are available. Parents are required to be present and must sign a permission form for their children to participate. There will be bicycle helmet giveaways – while supplies last.

For additional information, please visit http://www.stocktonca.gov/SafeRoutes or contact City of Stockton Safe Routes to School Program at (209) 937-5136.

Information about Stockton Safe Routes to School: The goal of the SRTS program is to create a healthier, safer, more sustainable, and environmentally sound community by making walking and bicycling routes to school safer and easier for children. This is guided by the 5 Es of SRTS: Education, Encouragement, Enforcement, Engineering, Evaluation.

The City of Stockton applied for and was awarded a grant to develop a sustainable city-wide SRTS program. The Active SRTS Train-the-Trainer project was created to coordinate with schools within the city. Sustainability is achieved with a train-the-trainer approach, equipping school representatives to train others within the districts, and ensuring more students are empowered with the safety education provided.

