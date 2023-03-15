fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Community Education Family Featured Lifestyle Oakland Post Post News Group

City of Stockton and Lincoln Unified School District Safety Department: Teach Safe Bicycling with Fun and Educational Bike Rodeo – March 25
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Entertainment Health Insight News National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Video youtube

The impact of not talking about our health.

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Education Featured Insight News National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Video youtube

Black musical expression with Dr. Guthrie P. Ramsey, Jr.

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Education Entertainment Featured Lifestyle Music Oakland Post Post News Group

‘Put Ur Play On’ Productions Showcases Local Talent at Laney College

#NNPA BlackPress Business Community Featured Financial Management Oakland Post Post News Group

OCCUR, S.F. Foundation Offer Funding Workshop for Faith-Based Groups Virtual Workshop on March 23, 2023

#NNPA BlackPress Art Black History Business Community Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Entertainment Featured Oakland Post Post News Group

International Women’s Day: Civil Rights Icon Xernona Clayton, Other ‘Herstory Sheroes’ Honored in Atlanta

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Entertainment Featured Film Oakland Post Post News Group racism

What Asian American Oscar Victories Mean for All of Us

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Education Featured Military Oakland Post Post News Group

Cathay Williams — The Only Known Female Buffalo Soldier

#NNPA BlackPress Ben Jealous Black History Commentary Economy Energy Environment Featured Government National News Oakland Post Op-Ed Politics Post News Group Technology

COMMENTARY: A Historic Vote and the Tools It Gave Us

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Featured Food Government Health Oakland Post Politics Post News Group

COMMENTARY: Oakland’s Plan to Rehouse Wood Street Residents Can Only Fail a Self-Reliant Community

#NNPA BlackPress

City of Stockton and Lincoln Unified School District Safety Department: Teach Safe Bicycling with Fun and Educational Bike Rodeo – March 25

Published

5 days ago

on

The event features a miniature city that teaches participants how to ride safely, negotiate driveways and intersections, and understand traffic signs and signals.

STOCKTON, Calif. – City of Stockton Safe Routes to School (SRTS) and Lincoln Unified School District Department of Public Safety will hold a bike rodeo on Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., to help children learn safe biking skills. The bike rodeo will be at Lincoln Unified School District Department of Public Safety at Village Oaks Center located at 6225 Harrisburg Place.

The event features a miniature city that teaches participants how to ride safely, negotiate driveways and intersections, and understand traffic signs and signals. All participants will have a chance to learn, practice, and demonstrate their bicycle handing skills in a fun, noncompetitive atmosphere. All ages are welcome.

Free bike checks, provided by The HUB (Helping Urban Bicyclists), and helmet checks will be provided by Safe Moves. Children are encouraged to bring their own bicycle and a helmet, but loaner bikes and helmets are available. Parents are required to be present and must sign a permission form for their children to participate. There will be bicycle helmet giveaways – while supplies last.

For additional information, please visit http://www.stocktonca.gov/SafeRoutes or contact City of Stockton Safe Routes to School Program at (209) 937-5136.

Information about Stockton Safe Routes to School: The goal of the SRTS program is to create a healthier, safer, more sustainable, and environmentally sound community by making walking and bicycling routes to school safer and easier for children. This is guided by the 5 Es of SRTS: Education, Encouragement, Enforcement, Engineering, Evaluation.

The City of Stockton applied for and was awarded a grant to develop a sustainable city-wide SRTS program. The Active SRTS Train-the-Trainer project was created to coordinate with schools within the city. Sustainability is achieved with a train-the-trainer approach, equipping school representatives to train others within the districts, and ensuring more students are empowered with the safety education provided.

The post City of Stockton and Lincoln Unified School District Safety Department: Teach Safe Bicycling with Fun and Educational Bike Rodeo – March 25 first appeared on Post News Group. This article originally appeared in Post News Group.

Post Views: 111

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com