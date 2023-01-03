fbpx
Richmond Family ‘Loses Everything’ After Home Burns on Christmas Eve
Let's talk reparations, racial injustice and public policy

Richmond Considers Allowing More Cannabis Retailers

What Took So Long? Statue of Henrietta Lacks Will Replace Robert E. Lee Monument

Cesar Zepeda Wins Richmond District 2 Election by 3 Votes After Recount

Volunteers Needed on the Greenway for MLK Day of Service

Many Openings on Boards and Commissions as Sheng Thao Takes Office

Registering for the WCCUSD Is as Easy as 1-2-3

IN MEMORIAM International Soccer Icon Pelé Dies at 82

Published

3 days ago

on

Image courtesy of Richmond Firefighters Local 188.

The Richmond Standard

A fire heavily damaged two townhome units in Richmond on Christmas Eve.

GoFundMe was launched to support a family who lost “everything” in the blaze.

The fire occurred in the 3200 block of South Ridge Drive in Richmond’s Hilltop area at about 11:15 p.m., according to Richmond Firefighters Local 188, the union representing Richmond firefighters.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported, but the damages were extensive. Crews arrived to find a roof and attic area of a townhome well-involved with fire. A second alarm was called to summon more resources to battle the blaze. While two Richmond fire crews fought the fire in the first townhome unit, Con Fire crews battled flames in another unit and also performed vertical ventilation from the roof.

The stubborn fire was brought under control within 30 minutes, officials said.

Fire officials posted video footage from the large fire on social media.

While occupants of the units made it out without injuries reported, the losses were great, fire officials said.

A GoFundMe launched in the wake of the fire aims to support the Rullier family, who reportedly resided in the unit neighboring the unit where the fire began.

“Luckily everybody was able to escape before the home was fully engulfed but there wasn’t enough time to grab any belongings,” according the GoFundMe.

The Rullier family lost “all personal items, clothes, documents, savings, etc” in the sudden event, according to the GoFundMe.

GoFundMe donations will help the family temporarily find a new home and toward replacing what is lost. To contribute, go here or https://www.gofundme.com/f/rullier-family-loses-everything-in-xmas-home-fire?fbclid=IwAR2HHx3v_-DBqNXqI07C2gMy68bmmIgoX3ZV1nKX-nsLK8oPd8SZG0hegc4

The post Richmond Family ‘Loses Everything’ After Home Burns on Christmas Eve first appeared on Post News Group. This article originally appeared in Post News Group.

