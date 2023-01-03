fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Art Black History Commentary Community Featured Government Health National News Oakland Post Post News Group racism science

What Took So Long? Statue of Henrietta Lacks Will Replace Robert E. Lee Monument
Advertisement

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

Headlines

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

Let's talk reparations, racial injustice and public policy

#NNPA BlackPress Business Community Economy Featured Government News Oakland Post Politics Post News Group

Richmond Considers Allowing More Cannabis Retailers

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Family Featured News Oakland Post Post News Group

Richmond Family ‘Loses Everything’ After Home Burns on Christmas Eve

#NNPA BlackPress Community Featured Government News Oakland Post Politics Post News Group

Cesar Zepeda Wins Richmond District 2 Election by 3 Votes After Recount

#NNPA BlackPress Business Community Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Environment Featured News Oakland Post Post News Group

Volunteers Needed on the Greenway for MLK Day of Service

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Energy Featured Government News Oakland Post Politics Post News Group

Many Openings on Boards and Commissions as Sheng Thao Takes Office

#NNPA BlackPress Community Education Family Featured Government News Oakland Post Post News Group

Registering for the WCCUSD Is as Easy as 1-2-3

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Featured In Memoriam National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Oakland Post Post News Group

IN MEMORIAM International Soccer Icon Pelé Dies at 82

#NNPA BlackPress

What Took So Long? Statue of Henrietta Lacks Will Replace Robert E. Lee Monument

Published

3 days ago

on

Henrietta Lacks / City of Roanoke Facebook page.

The Black woman whose cells have helped advance medical research will be honored in her hometown

By Angela Johnson

The city of Roanoke, Va., is honoring a Black woman who made tremendous contributions to modern medical research without her knowledge or consent.

In a video of a December 19 press conference posted on the city’s Facebook page, it was announced that a statue honoring Henrietta Lacks will be unveiled in fall of 2023 in the very place that once held a monument dedicated to Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

The new statue’s permanent home, which was once named Lee Plaza, was renamed Lacks Plaza in Henrietta’s honor.

Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump, who was on hand for the press conference, said the new Lacks statue is a step toward healing some of the racial divisions of the past. “In the past, we commemorated a lot of men with statues that divided us,” he said. “Here in Roanoke, Va., we will have a statue of a Black woman who brings us all together.”

Fundraisers collected over $160,000 for the project. Roanoke artist Bryce Cobbs created the sketch for the 400-pound bronze sculpture based on two photographs.

And Larry Bechtel, a Blacksburg, Virginia, artist, will sculpt the statue of Lacks who was a Roanoke native.

“I really wanted to have a distinguished, powerful pose. And I wanted her looking up. I always remember, like, looking up as being something like a feeling of proudness and of having that confidence in yourself and the strength in who you are,” Cobbs told NPR.

Henrietta Lacks was undergoing treatment for cervical cancer at Johns Hopkins Hospital in 1951 when doctors sent portions of her cancerous tissue to another laboratory without her consent. Lacks passed away in October of that year at age 31.

Researchers used her tissue to harvest a line of living cells known as HeLa cells that are still used in medical research today.

According to Johns Hopkins, the HeLa cells have contributed to several major medical developments over the past several decades, such as the development of polio and COVID-19 vaccines and the study of leukemia and AIDS.

Johns Hopkins says they have never sold or profited from the HeLa cells and have shared them freely for other scientific research.

That is little consolation to the Lacks’ family, who is still seeking justice on Henrietta’s behalf.

The post What Took So Long? Statue of Henrietta Lacks Will Replace Robert E. Lee Monument first appeared on Post News Group. This article originally appeared in Post News Group.

Post Views: 175

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com