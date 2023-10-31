Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Crime Featured Government Lauren Victoria Burke Law National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics

Over 3,000 Voters Purged in Virginia in a Series of Voting “Snafus” During the Youngkin Administration
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Barrington Salmon Business Community Economy Featured Government Law National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics

FCC Hammered for Scuttling Standard General-TEGNA Deal

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Technology Transportation Video

Raptor in the Wild - 2024 Ford Ranger

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Education Featured HBCU National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Podcast - Meet the Black Press Video Washington Informer

Season 4, Episode 27 - Domestic Violence, DC's Medical Provider, and HBCU's

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured Government In Memoriam Lauren Victoria Burke National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics

IN MEMORIAM: Bertie Bowman, Longest Serving Black Staffer in Congressional History, Dies at 81

#NNPA BlackPress Barrington Salmon Black History Community Featured Government National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics

Blacks in Alabama Gain Congressional Seat After Lawsuit Prompts Redrawn Map

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

Unveiling the Powerful New Lexus TX Get Behind the Wheel

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

Over 6 %of 4000 Chargers Do Not Work- AutoNetwork Reports 415

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

The Allure of the Lexus TX 350 a Perfect Blend for All

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Tech Technology Transportation Video youtube

2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness SUV Review: The Off Roader's Delight

#NNPA BlackPress

Over 3,000 Voters Purged in Virginia in a Series of Voting “Snafus” During the Youngkin Administration

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Virginia remains the only state in the U.S. where the Governor singularly controls felon voting rights. On October 26, the Virginia NAACP sued the Youngkin Administration over documents related to the process by which they decide ex-felons can return to the voting rolls.

Published

4 days ago

on

Whatever the result on Election Day, Virginia will have a record number of African Americans serving in the General Assembly, over 30, for the first time in history. (Photo: iStockphoto / NNPA)
Whatever the result on Election Day, Virginia will have a record number of African Americans serving in the General Assembly, over 30, for the first time in history. (Photo: iStockphoto / NNPA)

By Lauren Victoria Burke, NNPA Newswire Contributor

On October 6, a spokesperson for Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin told reporters that under 300 voters had been removed from the voting rolls because of “parole violations.”  But on October 27, it was discovered that the number of voters removed was much higher: 3,400.

The latest voter-related problem occurred less than two weeks to Election Day in Virginia on November 7. All 140 seats for the Virginia General Assembly will be on the ballot in Virginia. The state now has a Republican Governor and a Republican-controlled Senate — but the Virginia House is controlled by Democrats by three seats.

Whatever the result on Election Day, Virginia will have a record number of African Americans serving in the General Assembly, over 30, for the first time in history.

Virginia remains the only state in the U.S. where the Governor singularly controls felon voting rights. On October 26, the Virginia NAACP sued the Youngkin Administration over documents related to how they decided ex-felons could return to the voting rolls. The number of ex-felons who have been able to have their voting rights reinstated has dropped under Youngkin compared to the number reinstated under his predecessor, Gov. Ralph Northam.

“On October 18, the ACLU of Virginia sent a letter to the Virginia State Police and Virginia Department of Elections to immediately investigate and remediate the unlawful removal from the voter rolls the hundreds, and potentially thousands, of eligible Virginia voters whose civil rights were previously restored,” the Virginia NAACP said in a statement in a letter to Virginia Department of Elections Commissioner Susan Beals.

“Virginians deserve greater transparency regarding both the circumstances surrounding their removal and the specific steps being taken to identify and reinstate such voters,” they added.

Lauren Victoria Burke is an independent investigative journalist and the publisher of Black Virginia News. She is a political analyst who appears regularly on #RolandMartinUnfiltered. She can be contacted at LBurke007@gmail.com and on Twitter at @LVBurke

Post Views: 244

Related Topics:

Lauren Victoria Burke is an independent journalist and writer for NNPA as well as a political analyst and communications strategist. She appears regularly on Roland Martin Unfiltered and can be contacted at LBurke007@gmail.com and on twitter at @LVBurke

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com