November 21 | Governance at the Neighborhood Level | The Conversation with Al McFarlane
NNPA NEWSWIRE — Join Al McFarlane (Host) and Special Guest Co-Hosts Diana Hawkins, Executive Director for Hawthorne Neighborhood Council, and Dee Phillipps, Hawthorne Neighborhood Council member for “Governance at the Neighborhood Level.”

Published

1 week ago

on

BlackPressUSA TVMon, November 21, 2022 7:17pm

This is an opportunity for you to connect directly with community leaders and elected officials.

Share what is on your mind. Find out what they are doing to serve you. Build a stronger community, and impact important decisions.

This is an interactive broadcast. Your comments and questions are responded to in real-time! Be sure to say, “Hello,” and join “The Conversation!”

