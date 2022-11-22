fbpx
November 18 | Healing Circle | The Conversation with Al McFarlane
November 18 | Healing Circle | The Conversation with Al McFarlane

Published

1 week ago

on

Mon, November 21, 2022 7:07pm

Join Al McFarlane (Host), Brenda Lyle-Gray (Co-Host) and Special Guest Co-Host Psychologist, Dr. Bravada Garrett-Akinsanya, LP, LICSW for Friday’s Healing Circle!

Dr. Oliver J. Williams, Executive Director of the Institute on Domestic Violence in the African American Community and Professor in the School of Social Work at the University of Minnesota joins the panel.

The “Healing Circle” is a very open and sometimes raw roundtable discussion about the issues, events, and actions affecting us, right now, that might need community support, response or involvement.

This is an interactive broadcast. Bring what is on your heart and mind to this is an interactive broadcast. Your comments and questions are responded to in real-time!

