November 22 | Our Culture, Our World | The Conversation with Al McFarlane

Join Al McFarlane for “Our Culture, Our World.” This is a weekly dive into music, arts, lifestyle, and those who affect it. It’s a mixed bag and full of surprises.

Al welcomes SHERIFF-ELECT DEWANNA WITT to talk about the Election and what the people in her jurisdiction should expect from the new sheriff in town!

This show will help you find value in what you bring to the table of humanity!

This is an interactive broadcast. Your comments and questions are responded to in real-time! Say, “Hello,” and join “The Conversation!”

#Sheriff #DawannaWitt #Hennepin #Minnesota #Minneapolis #LawEnforcement #Safety #Accountability #Election2022