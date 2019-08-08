fbpx
Entertainment

Newest ‘Chopped’ Champion to Open BBQ Pop-up at Shops at Hilltop

OAKLAND POST — Oakland chef and restau­rateur Rashad Armstead, who last week was crowned the Food Network’s newest Chopped Champion, is set to open a pop-up BBQ shop at the The Shops at Hilltop in Rich­mond starting Aug. 1, it was announced today.

Oakland chef and restaurateur Rashad Armstead. (Photo credit: Shops at Hilltop).

The Richmond Standard

Oakland chef and restau­rateur Rashad Armstead, who last week was crowned the Food Network’s newest Chopped Champion, is set to open a pop-up BBQ shop at the The Shops at Hilltop in Rich­mond starting Aug. 1, it was announced today.

Chef Rashad, who current­ly owns popular Grammie’s Down-Home Chicken & Sea­food in Oakland, will launch Crave BBQ, a new blues house concept featuring live music and authentic BBQ, on Aug. 1 for a limited time only.

The restaurant will open in a 4,952-square-foot space at The Shops at Hilltop, which is undergoing a transformation under new ownership at 2200 Hilltop Mall Road. Crave BBQ will be located in Suite D107.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Chef Rashad and his top-notch, nationally-recognized culinary talent to The Shops at Hilltop,” David S. Goldman, managing partner in charge of leasing for LBG Real Estate Companies, said in a statement. “As we continue our work to transform The Shops at Hilltop, the ad­dition of Crave BBQ not only further expands our growing food and beverage offering, but illustrates our commitment to bring the Greater East Bay marketplace a premiere, mul­ticultural shopping and enter­tainment destination.”

The Shops at Hilltop’s trans­formation plans include:

  1. a new outlet/value shop­ping component;
  2. an expanded collection of foodie-centric food and bev­erage concepts focusing on a wide variety of Asian cuisines along with other more tradi­tional offerings and;
  3. a variety of new, major entertainment venues and ser­vices.

Currently, the mall is an­chored by Macy’s, Walmart and 24 Hour Fitness.

In the longer term, a master plan for the 77-acre property called Hilltop by the Bay aims to add residential, office and hotels.

#NNPA BlackPress

The 5th Annual Black Alumni Ball is back in the Nation’s Capital Striving to Advance, Unify and Uplift in the name of Black Excellence

WASHINGTON INFORMER — In its fifth year, the Black Alumni Ball is gearing up to be an impactful evening of celebration with nearly 2,000 Black Alumni on August 10, 2019. The ball will be held from 8 PM-2 AM at the Renaissance Hotel in Washington, DC. It will be hosted by The Massive Host, King Flexxa, with the soundtrack being provided by Nate Hopp and Jerome Baker III and LIVE entertainment will be delivered by Johnny Graham & the Groove. In addition, the VIP reception will be sponsored by Hennessy.

August 13, 2019

August 13, 2019

Black Alumni Ball (Photo by: washingtoninformer.com)

By Cherrelle Swain

Washington, DC – August 9, 2019 – In its fifth year, the Black Alumni Ball is gearing up to be an impactful evening of celebration with nearly 2,000 Black Alumni on August 10, 2019. The ball will be held from 8 PM-2 AM at the Renaissance Hotel in Washington, DC. It will be hosted by The Massive Host, King Flexxa, with the soundtrack being provided by Nate Hopp and Jerome Baker III and LIVE entertainment will be delivered by Johnny Graham & the Groove. In addition, the VIP reception will be sponsored by Hennessy.

In 2018, the Black Alumni Ball team debuted the Inaugural class of their Influencer program with 15 dynamic individuals who are shining examples of being a game-changer, an individual who is shifting the culture and being an example of excellence. In 2019, the class will grow with the addition of 17 individuals being inducted.

They are as follows: Christian Brown (Howard University Alumna, Owner of Rise Enterprises LLC), Christian Howard (Clark Atlanta University Alumna, Psychotherapist Consultant), Jessica T. Ornsby, Esq (Georgetown University Law Center, Founder of A+O Law Group), Marcus Goodwin (The University of Pennsylvania Alumnus, Founder of The CEO Program), Charles Gussom (University of District of Columbia Alumnus, Community Development Manager, Martha’s Table), Byron Westbrook (Salisbury University Alumnus, Former NFL Player, Head Coach, and Podcaster), Lilybelle Davis (University of Maryland/Columbia Law School Alumna, Corporate Law Attorney), Carrington D. Barbour (Palomar College Alumnus, CEO, JustCarrington), Deanna Collins (Morgan State University Alumna, Founder, The Pretty Girls Guide), Shanae McFadden (Delaware State University Alumna, Blogger, Owner of Sensational Statements, and Podcaster), Dr. Amber Robins (Xavier University of Louisiana Alumna, Board Certified Family Medicine Doctor), Sydney Mikel Pearsall (Delaware State University Alumna, Owner, Part & Parcel, and Podcaster), Chauntay Mickens (University of Connecticut Alumna, Co-Founder and President of Lunchbag Social), Shelly Bell (North Carolina A&T State University Alumna, Founder, Black Girl Ventures), Rontel Batie (Florida A&M Alumnus, Lobbyist), Anwaa Kong (Morgan State University Alumnus, Founder, MVEMENT App & Serial Entrepreneur) and Matt Aaron (Howard University Alumnus, Founder, Aaron Financial)

Collectively, the Black Alumni Ball team states, “We can’t believe we are in our 5th year of the Ball. We are so grateful to have the unwavering support within the Black Alumni community, and we are looking forward to continuing to celebrate Black Excellence! It is our goal to create a dialogue on the importance of uplighting one another and wanting to unify as a unit to help one another advance in the future.

The Black Alumni Ball is an annual event whose mission is to bring black alumni from all universities throughout the nation, including both PWI’s (Predominantly White Institutions) and HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities), for a night of sophistication, style, and fun. In addition to a magical evening, a portion of all proceeds will be provided to a Non-Profit Organization in the Washington, DC Metropolitan area from the Black Alumni Ball Scholarship Fund.

#NNPA BlackPress

Attendees on What They Thought of City’s Inaugural Freedom Fest

BIRMINGHAM TIMES — The festival offered a balance of entertainment and education. Performers included Birmingham talents Ruben Studdard and Alvin Garrett as well as Huntsville hip hop artist Translee. Others included gospel artist Kristen Glover, neo soul artist Love Moor, soul group Midnight Star, hip hop soul artist Musiq Soulchild, and hip-hop duo 8Ball & MJG.

August 10, 2019

August 10, 2019

From left: Kenneth Marbry II; Kenneth Marbry III; Amariya Marbry and Patrice Marbry during Freedom Fest (Photo by: Ameera Steward | The Birmingham Times)
From left: Kenneth Marbry II; Kenneth Marbry III; Amariya Marbry and Patrice Marbry during Freedom Fest (Photo by: Ameera Steward | The Birmingham Times)

By Ameera Steward

Local resident Marie Dixon got exactly what she was looking for when she attended the inaugural Birmingham Freedom Fest last weekend in Kelly Ingram Park.

“As a vegan I was worried I wasn’t going to find anything to eat,” said Dixon. “I had a …black bean burger it’s so good…[and] amazing.”

Dixon moved to Birmingham from Maryland 17 months ago and said the festival gave her a chance to interact with the community.

“I don’t come out as much as I should, so this has been a great opportunity to mix and mingle…,” she said. “I think it’s a great opportunity to be a part of the civil rights [institute] and all of the history that Birmingham has.”

The Freedom Fest drew thousands of people for a day long series of entertainment and empowerment in the heart of the Civil Rights District in downtown.

The festivities began at noon beneath a bright sun that illuminated colorful tents and food trucks that sold goods to the diverse crowd around Kelly Ingram Park.

The festival offered a balance of entertainment and education. Performers included Birmingham talents Ruben Studdard and Alvin Garrett as well as Huntsville hip hop artist Translee. Others included gospel artist Kristen Glover, neo soul artist Love Moor, soul group Midnight Star, hip hop soul artist Musiq Soulchild, and hip-hop duo 8Ball & MJG.

There was also an online contest where the residents of Birmingham voted on “Birmingham’s Emerging Artist” – Chrinway, a Bessemer city rapper.

The fest also gave attendees a chance to hear leaders and innovators in business, technology, beauty, the arts, and urban planning during seven empowerment sessions held in places like the historic Sixteenth Street Baptist Church and the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute. Panel discussions included the “Justice, Empathy and Advocacy” panel with Mayor Randall Woodfin, U.S. Senator Doug Jones, and Prison reform advocate Anthony Ray Hinton.

Visitors came away pleased by what they saw and heard. To some the festival was reminiscent of the past and for others it was a look into the future of Birmingham.

“I think this is a great event and it being the first year, I just wanted to come out and show some support,” said Dixon, who added she was glad to see the diverse crowds. “It’s about all of Birmingham and not just the African-American portion of Birmingham.”

“I was really proud to be in Birmingham on Saturday,” she said. “I was touched by the history of the Civil Rights District and proud to see how far Birmingham has come.”

LaTonya Roy, 47, originally from Anchorage, Alaska and who now lives in Birmingham said she was attracted to the fest because of the word “freedom…freedom of expression, freedom to connect with a diverse group of people.”

Roy said she was looking forward to “the entertainment, the panels, and the good weather that we’re having.”

“I love it,” said Jeremy Scott, 24, of Birmingham. “It’s brought out everybody in Birmingham, I hope they continue doing it so we can do this for years to come. I know it’s the first annual, I want it to be annual.”

Scott said he and his friends saw the event on Facebook and seeing a music festival in Birmingham was something different.

“We haven’t had a festival here in a long time,” he said. “The last time I came out for a music festival was [City Stages] so it’s been a while since I’ve seen…live talent in Birmingham but it’s been amazing.”

Scott said his favorite part was seeing Midnight Star, “I’m a big funk musician fan so I’m digging it right now.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Panel Discussions

Patrice Marbry, 39, of Chelsea, Ala. said she enjoyed the empowerment sessions.

“I like the idea of having the musical artists as well as the informational sessions,” she said.

Marbry is a board member of STREAM Innovations, a nonprofit organization that helps students develop and explore their passion for Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STREAM).  She attended the “Cracking Codes: The Power of STEM” panel discussion, held in St. Paul United Methodist Church to support the organization’s CEO, Dr. Adrienne Starks.

One thing she learned was the challenges faced by people of color who drop out of their PhD programs.

It was encouraging for young people to see people who look like them on the panel with PhDs  in front of their names, she said.

Another favorite was the “Justice, Empathy and Advocacy” panel, said Marbry, a regional middle school instructional coach at the University of Montevallo.

“Anthony Ray Hinton (was wrongly convicted of the 1985 murders of two fast food restaurant managers in Birmingham, sentenced to death, and held on the state’s death row for 28 years) called a lot of things the exact things that they are. As an educator I have been inclined to believe that education should be at the forefront of the Social Justice Movement.”

Scott attended the “She Decides: A Courageous Conversation about Women’s Rights” panel held in Sixteenth Street Baptist Church and said it was informative and it opened his eyes.

“I was kind of in the dark about everything but…I’m looking around and seeing what we need to change in the state, in the country, everywhere,” Scott said.

Jay Williams, 25, of Birmingham, also attended the “She Decides” panel. “We get to see what happens when women empower each other,” he said.

“I have been encouraged by seeing the turnout…I think that opportunities like this should come more to Birmingham [because] it’s just an opportunity for us to show what we have,” said Williams.

Leah Parker, 39, visiting Birmingham from Atlanta, Ga. said she enjoyed both the panels and the music.

“It’s nice to see everybody come out and just enjoy great music; everybody has been so friendly and positive,” she said. “And seeing what our city can really do . . . it’s great energy out here.”

“The music is great, you can’t beat it, live music, outside everybody is up dancing, everybody is having a memory when a song comes on, it’s been great,” she said. Her favorite part was “running into old friends and meeting some new friends.”

Vivian Davis, Alabama State Senator, said on the “She Decides” panel that women need to support one another.

“The more you share with others and you give up yourself to others the more your blessings will repeat the light onto you,” she said.

Entertainment

Families and Friends Celebrate Special Occasions at Geoffrey’s Inner Circle Sunday Evening Jazz Concerts

OAKLAND POST — Every Sunday evening some patrons of Jazz and Blues celebrate special occasions– birthdays, family reunions and group parties at Geoffrey's Inner Circle. Recently, while Monica Murphy was singing, Post Publisher Paul Cobb pho­tographed Kelvin Curry and members of the Murphy fam­ily who hail from Texas.

August 5, 2019

August 5, 2019

l-r: 1) Kelvin Curry (Oakland artist), 2) his partner, Kathy Dorsey 3), Eric Murphy (photographer, curator, Alameda County arts commissioner and gallery ambassdor of the Joyce Gordon Gallery), 4) his brother Patrick Murphy (Oakland native visiting from Texas to celebrate his birthday, 5) Nancy Murphy (Patrick’s wife from Texas), 6) Patrick’s brother, Kista Murphy (Oakland), 7) Tyrreia Alexander, (Kista’s girlfriend), 8) his sister, Monica Murphy “ Lady Soul” (professional singer), from Richmond, CA, 9) Katrina McDonald, 10) and her husband, Carl McDonald (both also visiting from Texas). (Photo by: Paul Cobb).

By The Oakland Post

Every Sunday evening some patrons of Jazz and Blues celebrate special occasions– birthdays, family reunions and group parties at Geoffrey’s Inner Circle. Recently, while Monica Murphy was singing, Post Publisher Paul Cobb pho­tographed Kelvin Curry and members of the Murphy fam­ily who hail from Texas.

Patrick Murphy is the founder of Super EZ Forex, a financial investment group in the currency markets. He is also a relationship coach and founder of The Conflicts of Life, where he shares dating, relationship, and life chang­ing tips to thousands of people weekly through his live Face­book broadcast with his wife, Nancy. Patrick is also the au­thor of “Through the Eyes of a Failure.” Nancy Murphy is a life coach, author, trainer and educator. She is the author of the book “Conquering Rejec­tion: Loving Yourself When Others Choose to Throw You Away.”

She will be releasing her second book, “The Pros and Cons of Marriage: A Secret Guide to Know If Marriage Is Right for You.”

Entertainment

VH1’s Launches New Show ‘Love and Listings’

LOS ANGELES SENTINEL — Hundreds of friends, family, and reality television stars came out to celebrate the launch of VH1's new show "Love & Listings" on Monday, July 29. The show features a diverse cast of young real estate agents trying to make their way here in Los Angeles. These aren't your typical real estate agents. They show homes worth millions to their celebrity clientele including Jermain Dupri, Jordin Sparks, Amber Rose, Ray Jay, Bandy Norwood, Laz Alonzo, and more. Along with their celebrity clientele comes some drama as the castmates battle through their love lives, business lives, and personal competition with one another.

August 5, 2019

By

By Shannen Hill

Hundreds of friends, family, and reality television stars came out to celebrate the launch of VH1’s new show “Love & Listings” on Monday, July 29.

The show features a diverse cast of young real estate agents trying to make their way here in Los Angeles. These aren’t your typical real estate agents. They show homes worth millions to their celebrity clientele including Jermain Dupri, Jordin Sparks, Amber Rose, Ray Jay, Bandy Norwood, Laz Alonzo, and more. Along with their celebrity clientele comes some drama as the castmates battle through their love lives, business lives, and personal competition with one another.

Love & Listings features Suge Knight’s son, Jacob Knight, as one of the castmates. In Monday’s episode, he showed a house to Rev Run’s daughter, Vanessa Simmons, and the two connected on having hip hop royalty parents. Knight, however, is still trying to pass his real estate license test so he can’t make official sales without splitting the commission with a licensed agent. To help him pass his test, he introduces his friend, Taylor Schwartz, to the show. Schwartz is the fire cracker of the show. She has her real estate license and passed the test on her first try, but she is also only 19 years old on the show. Schwartz’s castmate, Ajani Scott, brings up her age as an insult almost causing a fight on the first episode.

Scott is new to the city and the other castmates are still trying to get a feel for her. On Monday’s episode, she shows a condo to Sean Kingston and he takes a liking to her outside of real estate. Scott turns to her friend Andrew Clinkscale to get advice on whether she should take the full commission on the Sean Kingston deal or split it with her mentor, Erik Miles. The other cast-members include former NFL player Zac Diles, his love interest Samantha Barretto who works with one of the most prestigious real estate agencies in Beverly Hills, celebrity broker Tai Savet, and real estate tycoons Sarah Scheper and Alexandre Anu.

“We’re all diverse, African American and other, real estate agents closing multi-million dollar deals every day and there’s nothing else on television that looks like or sounds like that. A lot of people tell me that they don’t even think about a diverse image when they think of multi-million-dollar real estate and they should because that’s what we do,” said Andrew Clinkscale. “With this show, there’s intrigue, there’s drama, there’s big money being made and lost, there’s betrayal, there’s a whole bunch of things that make life amazing and television even more amazing. ”

The launch party was full of drinks and laughter. Some rea1ity stars came out to show support. Mister Ray and Masika Kalysha of VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” were at the party, along with Tonya Reneé Banks of Little Women L.A. Model Slick Woods, was also in attendance. The party was catered by Chef Ryan Rondeno of Rodeno Culinary Designs. He cooked macaroni and cheese, short ribs, mashed potatoes, chicken croquette with soy red curry sauce, and grilled shrimp with lemon herb aioli.

As with all reality shows, we are promised drama for the rest of the season. The party, however, went very smoothly and the castmates seemed to get along. This is a young, diverse group with a lot of potential. Even though things can get a little crazy in their personal lives, they keep it professional in their business lives. Love & Listings airs Monday nights at 10 p.m. on VH1. For more information on the show ad cast, visit www.vh1.com.

#NNPA BlackPress

“Iso Joe” still gets buckets as Big3 shines in Atlanta

ATLANTA VOICE — Lil Keed, Dominique Wilkins, Lil Scrappy, Clyde Drexler, and 12,000 diehard basketball fans packed State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta to watch the Big3! Powered by founder and CEO Ice Cube, the Big3 features three-on-three basketball that has sharp shooters, physical play in the post and brings back a brand of play that most hoop heads fell in love with!

August 3, 2019

By

Former Atlanta Hawk star “Iso” Joe Johnson of the Triplets scored 24 points in the second half as his team strolled past the Bivouac at State Farm Arena, Sunday, July 7, 2019. Photo by: D’Jehiah Smith/The Atlanta Voice
Former Atlanta Hawk star “Iso” Joe Johnson of the Triplets scored 24 points in the second half as his team strolled past the Bivouac at State Farm Arena, Sunday, July 7, 2019. Photo by: D’Jehiah Smith/The Atlanta Voice

By The Atlanta Voice

Lil Keed, Dominique Wilkins, Lil Scrappy, Clyde Drexler, and 12,000 diehard basketball fans packed State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta to watch the Big3! Powered by founder and CEO Ice Cube, the Big3 features three-on-three basketball that has sharp shooters, physical play in the post and brings back a brand of play that most hoop heads fell in love with!

It was a homecoming for former Atlanta Hawks stars Joe Johnson and Josh Smith. “Iso” Joe came into Week 3 as the BIG3’s second leading scorer, averaging 23 points a game, but it was Smith who brought the early energy, scoring 19 in the first half to help Bivouac take a 25-14 lead at the break.

During the postgame press conference, Hall of Fame Legend Lisa Leslie said, “You learn the most about people during tough times and we were in a tough situation”. The Triplets clearly took their coach’s words to heart, steadily chipping away at a 12-point deficit, getting key contributions from Chris Johnson and Alan Anderson. Ultimately, Johnson’s explosive game would prove to be too much for Bivouac, as the former Atlanta Hawk added to his MVP-caliber campaign with 24 of his teams 37 points in the second half to keep the Triplet’s undefeated season alive.

Check out the gallery, provided by D’Jehiah Smith of The Atlanta Voice!

#NNPA BlackPress

Bingeworthy TV: Stories from the Stage Makes the Case

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Stories from the Stage is a collaboration of WORLD Channel, WGBH Events and Massmouth, showcasing the communal art form of storytelling. The series reflects WORLD Channel's commitment to bringing fresh and compelling voices to public media audiences on all platforms, while reflecting the diversity of modern America and the global community.

August 2, 2019

By

Storyteller Morris Irby, the first black baseball player at Tennessee Tech University discusses the cost of being a trailblazer. (Photo: Stories from the Stage)
Storyteller Morris Irby, the first black baseball player at Tennessee Tech University discusses the cost of being a trailblazer. (Photo: Stories from the Stage)

By Nsenga K. Burton, Ph.D., NNPA Newswire Culture and Entertainment Editor

It is summertime and many people are “bingeing” or “catching up” on their favorite television shows they haven’t had time to watch when they actually premiered or aired. While there are the usual suspects on HBO, Showtime, Bravo, Netflix and Starz, viewers should consider binge watching Stories from the Stage, the WORLD Channel original series that features ordinary people telling extraordinary stories, which returned with a national 24-hour binge-a-thon of episodes in June. The public television series features masterful storytellers from every walk of life, highlighting our differences and shared sense of humanity.

The latest season of Stories from the Stage includes the premiere of  Rocky Top Remembers, an episode featuring stories about Morris Irby, the first black baseball player at Tennessee Tech University who learns the cost of being a trailblazer. “Rocky Top” refers to a place in Tennessee that is rocky and tough to plant, yet is fertile ground for great storytelling. Storytellers Harrison Young and Sandy Lewis are also featured on this episode, weaving tells of pecking orders in family and following in Dad’s footsteps, which isn’t always about the workplace or football field.

Viewers can also check out the episode, Game On!, featuring former Olympian and current USA Adaptive Water Ski Team member Nick Fairall discussing the leap that forever altered his Olympic dreams and his life. Each show is hosted by award-winning humorists and storytellers Theresa Okokon and Wes Hazard.

With more than 40 episodes, the Stories from the Stage gives viewers a chance to catch up on the series dedicated to bringing real stories — whether humorous or poignant, commonplace or astonishing — to American homes. Each 30-minute episode spotlights a trio of raconteurs — some experienced, some novices — sharing short anecdotes related to the episode’s unifying theme. Love, loss, family, food, immigration and celebrations are among the topics explored in episodes including “Lost & Found,” “Welcome to the Neighborhood,” “It’s All Relative” and “Holidays: The Good, The Bad.” Although each story is unique, audiences everywhere are able to connect and relate with storytellers from a mosaic of backgrounds, ages, cultures and abilities.

Stories from the Stage is a collaboration of WORLD Channel, WGBH Events and Massmouth, showcasing the communal art form of storytelling. The series reflects WORLD Channel’s commitment to bringing fresh and compelling voices to public media audiences on all platforms, while reflecting the diversity of modern America and the global community.

“Personal stories rich in human experience and emotion can create understanding, empathy and appreciation for people very different from us,” said Liz Cheng, General Manager for WORLD Channel and co-executive producer of the series. “With Stories from the Stage we hope to prove how much we all have in common and inspire community dialogue about our differences.” Stories from the Stage is co-executive-produced by Cheng and Patricia Alvarado Núñez.

Stories from the Stage episodes, original digital content, and more can be experienced on social media platforms such as FacebookTwitter and Instagram and on the WORLD Channel website. Follow the hashtag #StoriesfromtheStage to hear every word.

This post was written by Nsenga K Burton, Ph.D., founder & editor-in-chief of The Burton Wire. An expert in intersectionality and media industries, Dr. Burton is also a professor of film and television at Emory University and co-editor of the book, Black Women’s Mental Health: Balancing Strength and Vulnerability. She is Entertainment and Culture Editor for NNPA. Follow her on Twitter @Ntellectual or @TheBurtonWire.

Nsenga K. Burton Ph.D.

