Loren Taylor, Sheng Thao in Front to Become Mayor of Oakland, 70,000 Votes Left to Count

Progressive/Liberal Coalition Leads in City Council Races

Results for District Attorney, Board of Supervisors and State Assembly Contests

By Ken Epstein

With thousands of votes remaining to be counted, Councilmember Loren Taylor is ahead of Councilmember Sheng Thao in what has shaped up as a two-candidate race for mayor of Oakland.

Final vote counts are sure to change as more mail-in ballots and other votes are counted over the next week, though it is unlikely that frontrunners will change in races in which a candidate is far ahead.

Here are the results for the first-choice votes that were counted by November 9 the day after the election:

Loren Taylor 34.19%

Sheng Thao 28.73%

Ignacio De La Fuente 12.89%

Allyssa Victory Villanueva 6.93%

Treva Reid 5.93%

Gregory Hodge 4.27%

Seneca Scott 3.81%

John Reimann 1.17 %

Peter Y. Liu 1.14 %

Tyron Jordan 0.95%

In a statement released Wednesday, Sheng Thao said, “We are so proud of the campaign we have run and want to thank all of our supporters and volunteers for their dedication to our great city. The Alameda County Registrar of Voters has so far only counted 37,000 votes, and there are 70,000 ballots that remain to be counted. We remain optimistic about the final outcome. Every vote deserves to be counted.”

The liberal/progressive City Council majority will likely be stronger as a result of this election. Councilmember Nikki Fortunato Bas is far ahead in her reelection bid with 60.42% of the votes in the first round of counting, beating opponent Harold Lowe who has 39.58% of the vote.

In District 4, Janani Ramachandran is leading with 64.26% of the vote and Nenna Joiner with 35.74% of the vote.

In District 6, Kevin Jenkins leads with 67.34% of the votes followed by Nancy Sidebotham with 13.31%, Yakpasua Michael Gbagba Zazaboi with 10.68% and Kenny Session with 8.67%.

City Auditor Courtney Ruby won reelection, running unopposed.

In Alameda County races, for Supervisor in District 3, Lena Tam leads Rebecca Kaplan 55.08% to 44.92% of the vote.

In the race for Alameda County District Attorney, Terry Wiley is ahead of Pamela Price, 51.68% to 48.32% of the vote.

In AC Transit District races, Joel Young is ahead of Alfred Twu for director for Ward 3, 61.51% to 38.49%. For AC Transit Director in Ward 4, Murphy McCalley is beating Barisha Spriggs, 65.27% to 34.73%.

In State Assembly races in District 18, Mia Bonta has 85.83% of the vote, compared with 14.17% for her opponent, Mindy Pechenuk. For Assembly District 20, Liz Ortega has 58.59% while her opponent, Shawn Kumagai, has 41.41%.

In the Assembly District 14 race, Buffy Wicks has 89.80% of the vote, while Richard Kinney won 10.20%.

In the 12th Congressional District election, Rep. Barbara Lee won 87.09%. Her opponent Stephen Slauson received 12.91%.

Ballot counting will continue for the next few days. A total of 170,452 county residents voted, or 18.31% of registered voters. Of these 3.29% voted on Election Day, while 15.02% voted by mail according to the Alameda County Registrar of Voters.

The Registrar’s office has scheduled updates with revised totals for Thursday, Nov. 10 at 5 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. For updates go to http://www.postnewsgroup.com or http://www.acgov.org/rovresults/248/

