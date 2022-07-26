fbpx
How Car Companies Use Your Data – AutoNetwork Reports 367

Published

2 weeks ago

on

AutoNetworkTue, July 26, 2022 2:32pm

Source:
https://www.podbean.com/eau/pb-5ukii-127d44a

Car companies make Good use of your data. How To Use Good Data – AutoNetwork Reports 367. Sam Abuelsamid a principal analyst leading Guidehouse Insights’ Mobility Ecosystems Research Service discusses how to collect, use, and analyze your data for the best results. School buses are a good use case for EVs and postal trucks. EV training is much needed by first responders, auto dealerships, and many more businesses getting in that space.
Weekly car reviews and automotive news of interest. We help you better understand and appreciate the auto industry. Our panel of influential auto industry journalists reviews cars discusses the latest EV news, and recent recalls conducts interviews, and much more each Thursday. Find out why they would buy the vehicle or not.
Join our panel of auto influencers as we discuss this and simplify the latest auto industry news to help you appreciate the auto industry business. Show 353
Show Panelists: Frank Washington – AboutThatCar.com
Greg Morrison – http://www.bumper2bumpertv.com
Chris Lawrence – Autoacademics.com
David Boldt – TxGarage.com
Valerie Menard – LatinoTrafficReports.com
The auto talk show, #AutoNetwork Reports, is Live on YouTube weekly Thursday from 3:00 pm ET – 3:30 pm ET. where auto influencers discuss the week’s latest automotive news.
Go visit http://autonetwork.com for more shows.
Find out why they would buy the vehicle or not. Join our panel of auto journalists influencers as we discuss this and simplify the latest auto industry news to help you appreciate the auto industry business.
When available we let you know of any vehicle recalls and how to resolve them. Some of the auto influencers have sold cars so we provide car buying and auto leasing tips to save you time and money on your next car purchase.
AutoNetwork Reports simplify the latest auto industry news for you to help you appreciate the automotive industry.
{Introducing our new car buying program, https://www.CouponsOffersAndDeals.com/, for money and time-saving specials from select car dealers.}
Like us and share, https://www.facebook.com/autonetwork, on Facebook. #AutoNetwork #AutoNetworkReports
Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos **
LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork

