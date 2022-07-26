fbpx
How Car Companies Use EV Data – AutoNetwork Reports 367

Published

2 weeks ago

on

July 26, 2022

School buses are a good use case for EVs and postal trucks. Good use of collecting data. How To Use Good Data – AutoNetwork Reports 367. Sam Abuelsamid a principal analyst leading Guidehouse Insights’ Mobility Ecosystems Research Service discusses how to collect, use, and analyze your data for the best results. Ev training is much needed by first responders, auto dealerships, and many more businesses getting in that space.

Latest Automotive News and Car Reviews AutoNetwork Reports. Our panel discusses news from Toyota, Nissan, Buick, MBUSA, Ford, and more. Weekly car reviews and automotive news of interest. We help you better understand and appreciate the auto industry. Find out why they would buy the vehicle or not. Join our panel of auto journalists influencers as we discuss this and simplify the latest auto industry news to help you appreciate the auto industry business.

