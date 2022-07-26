How Car Companies Use EV Data – AutoNetwork Reports 367

School buses are a good use case for EVs and postal trucks. Good use of collecting data. How To Use Good Data – AutoNetwork Reports 367. Sam Abuelsamid a principal analyst leading Guidehouse Insights’ Mobility Ecosystems Research Service discusses how to collect, use, and analyze your data for the best results. Ev training is much needed by first responders, auto dealerships, and many more businesses getting in that space.

