Horsford Legislation Would Help Federal Contractors, States and Reimburse Americans for Losses During Government Shutdown

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

@StacyBrownMedia

Congressional Black Caucus Chair Steven Horsford (D-Nevada), a 2023 National Newspaper Publishers Association Leadership Award winner, has introduced legislation to reimburse federal employees for fees, interest, and fines charged through no fault of their own during a government shutdown. The bill, H.R. 5758, the “Pay Workers What They’ve Earned Act,” would also reimburse state and tribal governments for costs incurred during government shutdowns.

“Extreme MAGA Republicans are hellbent on shutting down the federal government, harming thousands of Nevadan workers and small business contractors wreaking havoc on our economy and impacting essential services to women and children, our military and delays to Medicare and social security payments to seniors,” stated Horsford, who earned a 2023 NNPA Leadership Award at a lavish ceremony this month for his tireless work to better all citizens, particularly people of color.

“This is wrong and unacceptable and it’s why I’m committed to supporting a bi-partisan solution to keep government working for constituents in Nevada,” Horsford said in a news release. “If a Republican-caused shutdown does occur, I’m working to make sure that Nevada’s federal workers and small business contractors aren’t on the hook for the additional costs of that shutdown.”

The congressman noted that, as thousands of federal employees and contractors learned in previous shutdowns, simply reopening the government doesn’t help them pay the credit card interest fees and overdue rent notices that pile up during a government shutdown. “Congress needs to make Nevadans whole for the costs they incur during shutdowns – including the Nevada taxpayers and tribal governments who pick up the slack when the federal government stops paying its bills,” he asserted.

In previous government shutdowns, Horsford noted that many states across the country were forced to tap into their own resources to cover the federal government’s lapse in appropriations for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP), Temporary Assistance For Needy Families (TANF), and housing assistance. “Other individuals, like many of our service members, air traffic controllers and TSA agents at the airport, were required to show up to work, but not getting regular paychecks, forcing some to take short-term, high-interest loans to make ends meet,” he said.

The ‘Pay Workers What They’ve Earned Act’ would: