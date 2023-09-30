Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Business Community Economy Featured Government Law National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics Stacy Brown

Horsford Legislation Would Help Federal Contractors, States and Reimburse Americans for Losses During Government Shutdown
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Atlanta Daily World Black History Community Education Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire racism

Students Wear Shirts Spelling N-Word While Standing Behind Mixed-Race Girl

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured Houston Forward Times National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

OP-ED: DISRESPECT AND DECEPTION — We’re Looking at You, Tim Scott and Eric Johnson

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Houston Forward Times National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

Family Roots for Life, Inc. Recognized Living Legend Elizabeth Francis, Second Oldest Living Person in the U.S. on National Centenarians Day

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Houston Forward Times National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

DePelchin Children’s Center Launches Pilot to Serve Families After CPS Investigations Close

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Entertainment Featured Houston Forward Times National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

Beyoncé Appears at Houston Celebration for Upcoming Knowles-Rowland House for Homeless

#NNPA BlackPress Art Black History Community Entertainment Featured Houston Forward Times National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Theater

Cleopatra Reborn at The Deluxe Theater

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Community Featured Health Law Lifestyle National News NNPA NNPA Newswire The AFRO American Newspaper

Maryland’s Adult-Use Cannabis Sales Rake in Millions in First Weekend of Legal Recreational Use

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Houston Forward Times National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

Turkey Day Classic: More Than Just a Game

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Houston Forward Times Karen Carter Richards National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

Karen Carter Richards Elected as NNPA Fund Chair after Serving 2 Successful Terms as NNPA Chair

#NNPA BlackPress

Horsford Legislation Would Help Federal Contractors, States and Reimburse Americans for Losses During Government Shutdown

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Congressman Horsford noted that, as thousands of federal employees and contractors learned in previous shutdowns, simply reopening the government doesn’t help them pay the credit card interest fees, and overdue rent notices that pile up during a government shutdown.

Published

1 day ago

on

Steven Horsford 118th Congress
Steven Horsford 118th Congress

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent
@StacyBrownMedia

Congressional Black Caucus Chair Steven Horsford (D-Nevada), a 2023 National Newspaper Publishers Association Leadership Award winner, has introduced legislation to reimburse federal employees for fees, interest, and fines charged through no fault of their own during a government shutdown. The bill, H.R. 5758, the “Pay Workers What They’ve Earned Act,” would also reimburse state and tribal governments for costs incurred during government shutdowns.

“Extreme MAGA Republicans are hellbent on shutting down the federal government, harming thousands of Nevadan workers and small business contractors wreaking havoc on our economy and impacting essential services to women and children, our military and delays to Medicare and social security payments to seniors,” stated Horsford, who earned a 2023 NNPA Leadership Award at a lavish ceremony this month for his tireless work to better all citizens, particularly people of color.

“This is wrong and unacceptable and it’s why I’m committed to supporting a bi-partisan solution to keep government working for constituents in Nevada,” Horsford said in a news release. “If a Republican-caused shutdown does occur, I’m working to make sure that Nevada’s federal workers and small business contractors aren’t on the hook for the additional costs of that shutdown.”

The congressman noted that, as thousands of federal employees and contractors learned in previous shutdowns, simply reopening the government doesn’t help them pay the credit card interest fees and overdue rent notices that pile up during a government shutdown. “Congress needs to make Nevadans whole for the costs they incur during shutdowns – including the Nevada taxpayers and tribal governments who pick up the slack when the federal government stops paying its bills,” he asserted.

In previous government shutdowns, Horsford noted that many states across the country were forced to tap into their own resources to cover the federal government’s lapse in appropriations for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP), Temporary Assistance For Needy Families (TANF), and housing assistance. “Other individuals, like many of our service members, air traffic controllers and TSA agents at the airport, were required to show up to work, but not getting regular paychecks, forcing some to take short-term, high-interest loans to make ends meet,” he said.

The ‘Pay Workers What They’ve Earned Act’ would:

  • Cover Family Costs: Provide compensation to federal employees and contractors during a lapse in appropriations to cover the fees, interest and fines incurred due to the lapse in appropriations by setting up a reimbursement verification mechanism with the Department of Treasury.
  • Provide Timely State and Tribal Reimbursement: Ensure the federal government reimburses states who have used state budget funds to cover federal programs within 90 days after a shutdown.
  • Prevent Burden for Families in the Future: Creates a reserve fund for Federal Employees and Contractors who are furloughed during any future shutdowns.
Post Views: 157

Related Topics:

A Little About Me: I'm the co-author of Blind Faith: The Miraculous Journey of Lula Hardaway and her son, Stevie Wonder (Simon & Schuster) and Michael Jackson: The Man Behind The Mask, An Insider's Account of the King of Pop (Select Books Publishing, Inc.) My work can often be found in the Washington Informer, Baltimore Times, Philadelphia Tribune, Pocono Record, the New York Post, and Black Press USA.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com