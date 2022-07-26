AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA
2022 Lexus LX 600 F Sport Handling Walk Around and POV Test Drive
2022 Lexus LX 600 F Sport Handling Walk Around and POV Test Drive2022 Lexus LX 600 F Sport Handling
3.5L Twin Turbo V6 Engine
409 HP @ 479 lb-ft Torque
10 Speed Automatic Transmission
Exterior Color: Atomic Silver
Interior Color: Circuit Red
17 MPG City, 22 MPG Highway, 19 MPG Combined
MSRP: $105,005.00
Pros
* Massive Interior Space
* Audiophile Quality Sound System w/25 Speakers
* Smooth Ride and Good Handling
* Pretty Quick For Its Size
Cons
* 3rd Row Passengers Sit Very Low
* Stacked Screens Look Like an After Thought
#carreviews #2022lexuslx600fsporthandling #autonetwork.com #autonetwork #walkaround #povtestdrive #newcarreviews #detailedwalkaround #videocarreviews #360video #povtestdrive #carbuyingservice #autoservicecoupons #atlantalexus #africanamericancarreviewer #newcarproductintroductions
http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuN8D-xz08dJGWXVDMEIA1A
Like us on and share https://www.facebook.com/autonetwork
#AutoNetwork
#AutoNetworkReports
Subscribe to our channel now for more videos.
Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos
LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork
Coupons Offers and Deals https://www.couponsoffersanddeals.com/ – Join Our Car Buying Service if you live in Atlanta.