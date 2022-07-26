2022 Lexus LX 600 F Sport Handling Walk Around and POV Test Drive

2022 Lexus LX 600 F Sport Handling Walk Around and POV Test Drive2022 Lexus LX 600 F Sport Handling

3.5L Twin Turbo V6 Engine

409 HP @ 479 lb-ft Torque

10 Speed Automatic Transmission

Exterior Color: Atomic Silver

Interior Color: Circuit Red

17 MPG City, 22 MPG Highway, 19 MPG Combined

MSRP: $105,005.00

Pros

* Massive Interior Space

* Audiophile Quality Sound System w/25 Speakers

* Smooth Ride and Good Handling

* Pretty Quick For Its Size

Cons

* 3rd Row Passengers Sit Very Low

* Stacked Screens Look Like an After Thought

#carreviews #2022lexuslx600fsporthandling #autonetwork.com #autonetwork #walkaround #povtestdrive #newcarreviews #detailedwalkaround #videocarreviews #360video #povtestdrive #carbuyingservice #autoservicecoupons #atlantalexus #africanamericancarreviewer #newcarproductintroductions

http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuN8D-xz08dJGWXVDMEIA1A

Like us on and share https://www.facebook.com/autonetwork

#AutoNetwork

#AutoNetworkReports

Subscribe to our channel now for more videos.

Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos

LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork

Coupons Offers and Deals https://www.couponsoffersanddeals.com/ – Join Our Car Buying Service if you live in Atlanta.