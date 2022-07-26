fbpx
2022 Lexus LX 600 F Sport Handling Walk Around and POV Test Drive
2022 Lexus LX 600 F Sport Handling Walk Around and POV Test Drive

Published

2 weeks ago

on

AutoNetworkTue, July 26, 2022 2:32pm

2022 Lexus LX 600 F Sport Handling Walk Around and POV Test Drive2022 Lexus LX 600 F Sport Handling
3.5L Twin Turbo V6 Engine
409 HP @ 479 lb-ft Torque
10 Speed Automatic Transmission
Exterior Color: Atomic Silver
Interior Color: Circuit Red
17 MPG City, 22 MPG Highway, 19 MPG Combined
MSRP: $105,005.00

Pros
* Massive Interior Space
* Audiophile Quality Sound System w/25 Speakers
* Smooth Ride and Good Handling
* Pretty Quick For Its Size

Cons
* 3rd Row Passengers Sit Very Low
* Stacked Screens Look Like an After Thought

