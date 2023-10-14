[ENCORE ] Transformative education and the impact on our Black boys

Al McFarlane is off today, but writer/editor and author Regi Taylor will be hosting. He will be joined by Edwin Avent, President and CEO of Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys, and writer, William Spivey.

During this episode, they will discuss the need for transformative educational intervention in the lives of young black boys to change the trajectory that has befallen African American men in the last half-century.

#Education #Standards #BlackBoys

The Conversation With Al McFarlane (TCWAM), Weekdays at 1 pm CST / 2 pm EST / 11 am PST We hope you’ll join us at 1 pm CST / 2 pm EST / 11 am PST as we continue our ongoing conversations about how we can all make a difference in our community.

