[ENCORE] Empowering Voices: A Journey of Inspiration with DaMaris Marjett Jones
NNPA NEWSWIRE — The Conversation with Al McFarlane — Today, Al will be speaking with guest DaMaris Marjett Jones. DaMaris, Miss Black Minnesota Talented Teen 2023. Together they will delve into her journey, aspirations, and the impactful work she is doing to uplift others.

Published

5 hours ago

on

BlackPressUSA TVSat, October 14, 2023 3:30pm

We are back with another episode of The Conversation with Al McFarlane. Today, Al will be speaking with guest DaMaris Marjett Jones. DaMaris, Miss Black Minnesota Talented Teen 2023. Together they will delve into her journey, aspirations, and the impactful work she is doing to uplift others.

This episode promises to be an inspiring and insightful conversation that will resonate with audiences of all ages.Join the conversation.

#MissBlackMinnesota #Talent #Teen

The Conversation With Al McFarlane (TCWAM), Weekdays at 1 pm CST / 2 pm EST / 11 am PST We hope you will join us at 1 pm CST / 2 pm EST / 11 am PST as we continue our ongoing conversations about how we can all make a difference in our community.

SUBSCRIBE to TCWAM on Insight News YouTube channel:    / @insightnewsmn   Twitter: https://twitter.com/@insightnews Instagram: https://instagram.com/@insight.life Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/insightnewsa&#8230; Website: https://www.insightnews.com

#TheConversationWithAlMcFarlane #TheConversation #AlMcFarlane #Minneapolis #Minnesota #StPaul #DaMarisJones #missblackminnesota #InspiringConversations #EmpoweringVoices #UpliftingOthers #JourneywithDaMarisJones #MissBlackMinnesota #TalentedTeen2023

