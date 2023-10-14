Connect with us

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Conversations with Al McFarlane Entertainment Featured Government Insight News Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Stacy Brown Video youtube

[ENCORE] A Discussion on Self-Pay and Insurance for Mental Health Therapy
Advertisement

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Conversations with Al McFarlane Entertainment Featured Government Insight News Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Stacy Brown Video youtube

[ENCORE] Empowering Voices: A Journey of Inspiration with DaMaris Marjett Jones

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Conversations with Al McFarlane Entertainment Featured Government Insight News Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Stacy Brown Video youtube

[ENCORE ] Transformative education and the impact on our Black boys

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Commentary Community Conversations with Al McFarlane Entertainment Featured Government Insight News Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Stacy Brown Video youtube

[ENCORE] Groundbreaking Latina Playwright Karen Zacarías: The Story Behind 'Shane'

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

The Power of the Ballot

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

HEADLINES

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

HEADLINES

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

HEADLINES

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Stacy Brown Video youtube

HEADLINES

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Government Law NAACP National News NNPA NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics Stacy Brown

Support Swells for Black North Carolina Justice Amidst Partisan Investigation

#LetItBeKnown

[ENCORE] A Discussion on Self-Pay and Insurance for Mental Health Therapy

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Today’s episode explores the ongoing debate between self-pay and health insurance for mental health therapy. As mental health gains recognition as an essential aspect of overall well-being, finding a suitable payment method for therapy becomes a crucial decision for many individuals.

Published

3 hours ago

on

BlackPressUSA TVSat, October 14, 2023 3:15pm

Welcome to another episode of The Conversation with Al McFarlane, where we dive deep into the critical topics affecting our community.

Today’s episode explores the ongoing debate between self-pay and health insurance for mental health therapy. As mental health gains recognition as an essential aspect of overall well-being, finding a suitable payment method for therapy becomes a crucial decision for many individuals.

#SelfPay #Insurance #Therapy

Join us as we discuss the advantages and drawbacks of self-pay and health insurance for mental health therapy.

Don’t miss out on an enlightened conversation.

The Conversation With Al McFarlane (TCWAM), Weekdays at 1 pm CST / 2 pm EST / 11 am PST

We hope you will join us at 1 pm CST / 2 pm EST / 11 am PST as we continue our ongoing conversations about how we can all make a difference in our community.

SUBSCRIBE to TCWAM on Insight News YouTube channel:    / @insightnewsmn  

#minneapolis #stpaul #blackculture #community#MN #almcfarlane #theconversation #tcwam #mentalhealth #healingcircle

Post Views: 91

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com