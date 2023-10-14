#LetItBeKnown
[ENCORE] A Discussion on Self-Pay and Insurance for Mental Health Therapy
NNPA NEWSWIRE — Today’s episode explores the ongoing debate between self-pay and health insurance for mental health therapy. As mental health gains recognition as an essential aspect of overall well-being, finding a suitable payment method for therapy becomes a crucial decision for many individuals.
Welcome to another episode of The Conversation with Al McFarlane, where we dive deep into the critical topics affecting our community.
Join us as we discuss the advantages and drawbacks of self-pay and health insurance for mental health therapy.
