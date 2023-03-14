Discover the Best Features of the 2023 Lexus NX350 F Sport: A Comprehensive Written Review & Video

2023 Lexus NX350 AWD Walkaround | POV Test Drive SUV. Written & video car review.

The 2023 Lexus NX350 F Sport is a stylish and powerful luxury SUV that packs a punch with its 2.4L Turbo 4 Cylinder Engine and 275 horsepower. With an 8-speed automatic transmission, this SUV delivers quick and smooth acceleration, making it a joy to drive on any road.

The exterior color of the 2023 Lexus NX350 F Sport is Atomic Silver, giving it a sleek and modern look. The interior color is black/red, adding a touch of luxury to the cabin. The SUV boasts a combined fuel economy of 25 MPG, with 22 MPG in the city and 28 MPG on the highway.

One of the standout features of the 2023 Lexus NX350 F Sport is its multiple driving modes, allowing the driver to adjust the vehicle’s settings to match their preferred driving style. Additionally, the steering and handling of this SUV are precise, making it easy to maneuver in tight spaces and around corners.

The rear liftgate is another noteworthy feature, as it opens and closes with a simple kick, making it easier to load and unload cargo. The sport S + driving mode adds to the exhilarating driving experience, providing even more power and responsiveness.

Another impressive aspect of the 2023 Lexus NX350 F Sport is that all-wheel drive is standard, providing excellent traction and stability on any road surface. The SUV can also tow up to 2,000 lbs., making it perfect for outdoor adventures.

On the downside, I found the cabin can be noisy, which may be a concern for drivers who prefer a quieter ride.

In terms of safety features, the 2023 Lexus NX350 F Sport comes with Lane Tracing Assist, Road Sign Assist, Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control with Speed management, and a Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert. The vehicle is also equipped with eight airbags, Brake Assist with Smart Stop Technology, and a SmartAccess Entry System with Push-button Start/Stop.

The SUV also features WI-FI Connect with AT&T hotspot and integrated streaming, as well as Drive Connect capability with cloud navigation. The Intelligent Assistant (Hey Lexus) adds an extra touch of convenience and luxury to the driving experience.

Other notable features of the 2023 Lexus NX350 F Sport include heated power-adjustable NuLuxe-trimmed front seats, a manual folding 60/40 split rear seat, leather-trimmed steering wheel and shift knob, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a 7″ full-color multi-information display. The auto-dimming inner mirror with Homelink garage door opener, carpet floor mats, and first aid kit add to the vehicle’s convenience and safety features.

The F SPORT handling package includes an F SPORT steering wheel with paddle shifters, seats, grille, and bumpers, adaptive variable suspension, front/rear performance dampers, head-up display, power tilt/telescopic steering column, color-keyed over fenders, dark roof rails and window trim, rain-sensing wipers, aluminum door trim, pedals, and scuff plates. The F SPORT heated steering wheel, wiper/window deicer, a digital inner mirror, triple beam headlamps with washers, and cornering lamps add an extra level of luxury and convenience.

The SPORT handling luxury package includes a 14-inch touchscreen display, Drive Connect with cloud navigation, Intelligent Assistant (Hey Lexus), thematic ambient illumination, power back door with kick sensor, intelligent parking assist, ventilated front seats, and a panorama moonroof. The panoramic view monitor, lane change assist, and front cross-traffic alert is included. The smartphone convenience package includes a wireless charger.

Overall, the 2023 Lexus NX350 F Sport is an impressive luxury SUV that delivers power, style, and comfort. The multiple driving modes, standard all-wheel drive, and towing capability make it a versatile and practical vehicle, while the F SPORT and SPORT handling luxury packages add an extra level of luxury and convenience. The only downside is the cabin noise, but it’s a minor issue that is easily overshadowed by the vehicle’s many impressive features. With an MSRP of $55,253.00, the 2023 Lexus NX350 F Sport is a great choice for drivers who want a powerful and stylish luxury SUV that delivers a thrilling driving experience.

View our detailed video walkarounds, walkthroughs, and 360 videos of the most sought-after new cars, trucks, SUVs, crossovers, Vans, and Minivans w/ detailed walkarounds of special models in their entirety at full screen.

Our videos allow the autos to speak for themselves without any distractions from human voice-overs. Just natural sounds and great footage just for you. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

Like us on and share https://www.facebook.com/autonetwork

#AutoNetwork

#AutoNetworkReports

Subscribe to our channel now for more videos.

Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos

LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork

Coupons Offers and Deals https://www.couponsoffersanddeals.com/