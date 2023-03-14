fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Featured Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Technology Transportation Video youtube

Chicago Auto Show - Auto News - AutoNetwork Reports 394
Advertisement

#LetItBeKnown #NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Cars Community Education Featured Lifestyle National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Press Room Stacey M. Brown Stacy Brown

PRESS ROOM: Chevrolet and NNPA Launch the 2023 Discover the Unexpected Fellowship

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Entertainment Featured Insight News National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Video youtube

14th Annual Minnesota Cuban Film Festival with Franklin Curbelo

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Featured Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Technology Transportation Video youtube

2023 Mazda CX-50 2.5L Turbo w/Premium Plus Package AWD

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Featured Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Technology Transportation Video youtube

Why Attend Chicago Auto Show or Show In Your Market - AutoNetwork Reports 394

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Featured Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Technology Transportation Video youtube

Discover the Best Features of the 2023 Lexus NX350 F Sport: A Comprehensive Written Review & Video

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Featured Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Technology Transportation Video youtube

All You Want to Know About Dodge Hornet

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Featured Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Technology Transportation Video youtube

All you want to know about Dodge Hornet #AutoNetwork

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Featured Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Technology Transportation Video youtube

Dodge Hornet

#NNPA BlackPress AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Business car review Cars Commentary Entertainment Featured Lifestyle Media National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Technology Transportation Video youtube

Is the 2023 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4WD i-FORCE MAX Hybrid SUV Worth the Investment? Find Out!

#NNPA BlackPress

Chicago Auto Show – Auto News – AutoNetwork Reports 394

Published

15 hours ago

on

AutoNetworkTue, March 14, 2023 2:31am

Chicago Auto Show – Auto News – AutoNetwork Reports 394.
Our Take on The Chicago Auto Show, Recalls, Autel Energy, CrossTrex, Volvo Subscription Service, Customer Loyalty Dwindling, and more – AutoNetwork Reports 394 Coffee and Cars – AutoNetwork Reports 394.
Get your coffee and join us for a new morning show.  Car Reviews of what we are driving this week.
We help you better understand and appreciate your dream car. Find out why we would buy the new car or not.
Join our panel of influencers as we review new cars and discuss the latest auto news.
Car Reviews: Visit the website of the panelists for full reviews. Greg – RAV4
Dawn – Outlander PHEV
Chris – Pathfinder
Teia – Jetta GLI
Dave – G90
Me – Niro SX Touring Show
Panelists: Frank Washington – AboutThatCar.com
Greg Morrison – http://www.bumper2bumpertv.com
Chris Lawrence – Autoacademics.com
David Boldt – TxGarage.com
Valerie Menard – LatinoTrafficReports.com
Teia Collier – #DSMDrive
Dawn Gibson-Thigpen – @SassyAutoChick
The auto talk show, #AutoNetworkReports, is Live on YouTube weekly Wednesday from 10:00 am ET – 10:30 am ET. where auto influencers discuss the week’s latest automotive news.
Go visit http://autonetwork.com for more shows. Find out why they would buy the vehicle or not.
Join our panel of auto journalists and influencers as we discuss this and simplify the latest auto industry news to help you appreciate the auto industry business.
When available we let you know of any vehicle recalls and how to resolve them. Some of the auto influencers have sold cars so we provide car buying and auto leasing tips to save you time and money on your next car purchase.
AutoNetwork Reports simplify the latest auto industry news for you to help you appreciate the automotive industry.
{Introducing our new car buying program, https://www.CouponsOffersAndDeals.com/, for money and time-saving specials from select car dealers.}
Like us and share, https://www.facebook.com/autonetwork, on Facebook. #AutoNetwork #AutoNetworkReports
[Subscribe to our channel now for more videos] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuN8D-xz08dJGWXVDMEIA1A
** Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos
** LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork
#newcar #africanamericancarreviewer #autoservicecoupons #carreviewnew #newcarreviews #carreviews2022 #carreviewswebsites #usauto #autonetwork #autonetwork.com #360degreecar #newcarcompany #newcarcompanies #povtestdrive #carreviews #carreviewswebsites #youtubecarreviews #bestcarreviews #electriccarreviews2022

Post Views: 147

Related Topics:

Roosevelt Gist, President

AutoNetwork.com

Roosevelt sold cars, leased autos and wrote numerous articles on buying, leasing and financing autos for several African American Newspapers. AutoNetwork.com began in 1986 as a car buying service for credit unions in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. AutoNetwork.com evolved over the years to the largest and most focused website for video of car company new product introductions, live weekly auto talk show and detailed video walk arounds of new cars.  Roosevelt conducted last interview of JFK, Jr. on camera before his untimely death. 

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com