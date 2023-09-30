Connect with us

DePelchin Children’s Center Launches Pilot to Serve Families After CPS Investigations Close
Students Wear Shirts Spelling N-Word While Standing Behind Mixed-Race Girl

OP-ED: DISRESPECT AND DECEPTION — We’re Looking at You, Tim Scott and Eric Johnson

Family Roots for Life, Inc. Recognized Living Legend Elizabeth Francis, Second Oldest Living Person in the U.S. on National Centenarians Day

Beyoncé Appears at Houston Celebration for Upcoming Knowles-Rowland House for Homeless

Cleopatra Reborn at The Deluxe Theater

Maryland’s Adult-Use Cannabis Sales Rake in Millions in First Weekend of Legal Recreational Use

Turkey Day Classic: More Than Just a Game

Karen Carter Richards Elected as NNPA Fund Chair after Serving 2 Successful Terms as NNPA Chair

NAREB Applauds and Supports FHFA Efforts to Expand Homeownership for People of Color

Published

6 hours ago

on

Pilot supported by Project Shine, Inc. and The Brown Foundation, Inc. of Houston

By Forward Times Newswire | Houston Forward Times

DePelchin Children’s Center, with generous support from two Houston donors, is launching a pilot program focused on preventing repeated instances of child abuse and neglect.

DePelchin’s three-year Together and SAFE pilot will team DePelchin staff with Child Protective Services investigators in Harris County. Investigators are tasked with responding to reports of child abuse and neglect but are often limited in the ongoing support they can provide.

In investigations where the risk for ongoing child abuse and neglect is high, DePelchin’s Together and SAFE team will partner with local investigative units to provide support to families immediately before and for several months after an investigation is closed. DePelchin and its community partners will offer trauma-focused mental health services, family-based therapy, fatherhood engagement, parenting education classes, basic needs, financial literacy, and referrals to additional services as needed.

All services provided by DePelchin will be free of charge.

“Families in which child maltreatment has occurred are at the highest risk for repeated harm, which places them at the highest priority for intervention and help,” said DePelchin President and CEO Jenifer Jarriel. “Many families in this situation lack access to the resources they need to improve their mental health, decrease their stress, and learn effective parenting techniques. DePelchin is excited about partnering with CPS investigations to provide these services and reduce the risk of future child maltreatment.”

The pilot is supported by an $860,000 grant from Project Shine, Inc., backed by Houston philanthropists Lara and Bill Perkins, and a $750,000 grant from The Brown Foundation, Inc. of Houston.

“Our aim is to reduce the risk for ongoing child maltreatment and address family needs so that we positively impact the well-being of our community as a whole,” said Jarriel. “We are grateful to Lara and Bill Perkins, The Brown Foundation, and other supporters for making this work possible. And we cannot say enough about the enthusiasm and support from CPS leadership for engaging in this innovative partnership.”

A full-time DePelchin staff member will work arm-in-arm within selected investigative units to serve as the primary case manager for eligible families. The DePelchin staff member will accompany investigators to closing case visits and immediately initiate services for families agreeing to participate.

“We’re excited for this partnership and eager to work with DePelchin to get families the support they need,” said Monica Sanders, the Regional Director overseeing CPS investigations. “Oftentimes we know families need more support than we can offer. Having DePelchin staff embedded within our units will help ensure a seamless transition from an investigation into services and support.”

DePelchin has dedicated one case manager and two full-time clinicians to addressing the individualized challenges of Together and SAFE families. Clinicians will use tools and strategies consistent with the successful evidence-based practices that DePelchin uses in other programs while individualizing and supplementing services to meet each family’s needs best.

DePelchin and CPS will pilot and evaluate the Together and SAFE project over three years, with the possibility of expanding the program statewide after the pilot is complete and if it proves to be effective.

The post DePelchin Children's Center Launches Pilot to Serve Families After CPS Investigations Close appeared first on Forward Times.

