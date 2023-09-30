Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Houston Forward Times National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

Family Roots for Life, Inc. Recognized Living Legend Elizabeth Francis, Second Oldest Living Person in the U.S. on National Centenarians Day
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Atlanta Daily World Black History Community Education Featured National News NNPA NNPA Newswire racism

Students Wear Shirts Spelling N-Word While Standing Behind Mixed-Race Girl

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Featured Houston Forward Times National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

OP-ED: DISRESPECT AND DECEPTION — We’re Looking at You, Tim Scott and Eric Johnson

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Houston Forward Times National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

DePelchin Children’s Center Launches Pilot to Serve Families After CPS Investigations Close

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Entertainment Featured Houston Forward Times National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

Beyoncé Appears at Houston Celebration for Upcoming Knowles-Rowland House for Homeless

#NNPA BlackPress Art Black History Community Entertainment Featured Houston Forward Times National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Theater

Cleopatra Reborn at The Deluxe Theater

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Community Featured Health Law Lifestyle National News NNPA NNPA Newswire The AFRO American Newspaper

Maryland’s Adult-Use Cannabis Sales Rake in Millions in First Weekend of Legal Recreational Use

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Houston Forward Times National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

Turkey Day Classic: More Than Just a Game

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Houston Forward Times Karen Carter Richards National News NNPA NNPA Newswire

Karen Carter Richards Elected as NNPA Fund Chair after Serving 2 Successful Terms as NNPA Chair

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Houston Forward Times National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Op-Ed

NAREB Applauds and Supports FHFA Efforts to Expand Homeownership for People of Color

#NNPA BlackPress

Family Roots for Life, Inc. Recognized Living Legend Elizabeth Francis, Second Oldest Living Person in the U.S. on National Centenarians Day

HOUSTON FORWARD TIMES — “We are honored to celebrate and capture the memories and experiences of Mrs. Francis and people who are 100 years old and older throughout the year in our Living Legends program,” said Atasha M. Kelley-Harris, M.Ed., CFLE, LCPAA, founding president and CEO of Family Roots for Life, Inc.® “These senior adults are often the heartbeat of families bringing a wealth of knowledge, lived experience, and wisdom that inspires, encourages, and even contributes to their family’s or others’ wholeness physically, mentally, and emotionally.”

Published

6 hours ago

on

National Centenarian’s Day was this past Friday, September 22nd.

Family Roots for Life, Inc.—a group dedicated to reuniting, reconnecting, and restoring children, youth, and families through social, emotional, and behavioral health services to ensure child and family well-being—chose to recognize 114-year-old supercentenarian Elizabeth Francis.

Francis is the oldest Houstonian and Texan and the second longest-living person in the U.S., and she was honored by the group with the 2023 Family Roots Living Legend Award at its Girlfriend’s Gathering on Friday, September 22 at the historic Heaven on Earth Event Center in Missouri City, TX.

“We are honored to celebrate and capture the memories and experiences of Mrs. Francis and people who are 100 years old and older throughout the year in our Living Legends program,” said Atasha M. Kelley-Harris, M.Ed., CFLE, LCPAA, founding president and CEO of Family Roots for Life, Inc.® “These senior adults are often the heartbeat of families bringing a wealth of knowledge, lived experience, and wisdom that inspires, encourages, and even contributes to their family’s or others’ wholeness physically, mentally, and emotionally.”

Francis’ family accepted the 2023 Family Roots Living Legend Award on her behalf at the Girlfriends Gathering where attendees celebrated the bonds of friendship, community, and service and participated in a special project focused on empowering and assisting newly independent teens and young people—especially those transitioning out of the foster care and adoption systems—to prepare for life on their own as adults.

The Family Roots Living Legends Program celebrates individuals who have reached the age of 100 or older who reside in Greater Houston and nearby cities/towns. To have an individual recognized, send their name, birth date, and the contact phone and email address of the person submitting the request to info@familyrootsforlife.org.

For more information on Family Roots for Life, Inc. please visit http://www.familyrootsforlife.org.

The post Family Roots for Life, Inc. Recognized Living Legend Elizabeth Francis, Second Oldest Living Person in the U.S. on National Centenarians Day appeared first on Forward Times.

Post Views: 121

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com