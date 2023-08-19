IN MEMORIAM: Congresswoman Robin Kelly Announces Passing of Husband Dr. Nathaniel Horn

fbpx
U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly announced the passing of her husband, Dr. Nathaniel Horn, on Friday. Dr. Horn was 68. His cause of death was not shared.

“My husband was a remarkable man. He was a loving father, a compassionate husband, an incredible friend, and a great doctor that touched the lives of many people in a positive way,” said the Illinois Congresswoman in a statement.

Dr. Horn is survived by his wife, two daughters, two stepchildren and two grandchildren, with one on the way.

Funeral details are forthcoming. Congresswoman Kelly requested privacy on behalf of her family as they mourn Dr. Horn’s passing.

