IN MEMORIAM: Congresswoman Robin Kelly Announces Passing of Husband Dr. Nathaniel Horn

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly announced the passing of her husband, Dr. Nathaniel Horn, on Friday. Dr. Horn was 68. His cause of death was not shared.

“My husband was a remarkable man. He was a loving father, a compassionate husband, an incredible friend, and a great doctor that touched the lives of many people in a positive way,” said the Illinois Congresswoman in a statement.

My husband was a remarkable man. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him and loved him. pic.twitter.com/6BG0uSlnM7 — Robin Kelly (@RepRobinKelly) August 18, 2023

Dr. Horn is survived by his wife, two daughters, two stepchildren and two grandchildren, with one on the way.

Funeral details are forthcoming. Congresswoman Kelly requested privacy on behalf of her family as they mourn Dr. Horn’s passing.

