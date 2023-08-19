Virginia Man Indicted In Fatal Shooting Of New Jersey Councilwoman

A Virginia man has been indicted in connection to the fatal shooting of New Jersey councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour.

On Wednesday (August 16), Rashid Ali Bymnum, 29, was indicted for first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office announced per People.

The indictment comes after Dwumfour, who served on Sayreville Borough Council, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in her vehicle on February 1. Bymnum was arrested on May 30 and is currently being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Facility.

“This was a very complex, extensive case with painstaking police work every single moment until today, and it will continue after today,” Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said at a press conference in May. “The murder has shaken the community, and no arrest will bring back the late councilwoman. However, I do trust that justice will be found through the criminal justice process.”

Ciccone said Bymnum was found in Dwumfour’s phone contacts with the letters FCF, which “is believed to be an acronym for the Fire Congress Fellowship.” FCF was “a church the victim was previously affiliated with, which is also associated with the Champion Royal Assembly, the victim’s church at the time of her death,” according to Ciccone.

Bymnum allegedly searched the church “which magazines were compatible with a specific handgun” on the day of the shooting.

“As is the case with all criminal defendants, the charges against Rashid Bynum are merely accusations and he is presumed innocent until proven guilty,” the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

