City of San Leandro Hosted Annual Planning Session

2023 Annual Public Event Highlighted City Council Priorities, Team Building, and Financial Forecasts

San Leandro, CA: On Feb 25, 2023, the San Leandro City Council conducted their Annual Planning Session. The daylong public meeting focused on a cohesion exercise, a City financial forecast led by Finance Director Michael Yuen, a “Dot Voting” exercise of City Council community priorities, and a financial presentation on a bond and revenue discussion. Accomplishments and challenges were discussed during the meeting.

Since March 2022, major City accomplishments include the following:

Prioritization Unfunded Liability Liquidation (PULL) – City Council approved an updated strategy for unfunded liabilities (PULL Plan)

– City Council approved an updated strategy for unfunded liabilities (PULL Plan) Completed Equity Plan – Completed a comprehensive diversity, equity, and inclusion plan

– Completed a comprehensive diversity, equity, and inclusion plan Vision Zero Adopted – Guiding policy for traffic safety and roadway design

– Guiding policy for traffic safety and roadway design Housing Element Approved – 2023 Housing Element completed without exception, placing San Leandro among a small group of cities with that distinction

– 2023 Housing Element completed without exception, placing San Leandro among a small group of cities with that distinction Climate Action: Trees – $1.49 million grant obtained and work began to reduce urban temperatures

As a result of the “Dot Voting,” the City Council agreed to move forward with the following Community Priorities:

Housing and Homelessness

Establish and Implement Policies to Prevent Homelessness

Build more of all types of housing, including affordable housing, that keep people housed, increase supply, and find a pipeline to get people off the streets

Establish the Nimitz Motel in Partnership with a non-profit partner to provide a Navigation Center and long-term for low and very low-income community members

Public Safety

Staff Increase to 90% strength for all allocated Police Department positions

Deploy Mental Health Unit

Reduce property crime and increase public safety with non-police alternatives

Increase Emergency Response Capacity infrastructure

Infrastructure

Community Clean-Up Beautification

Fully Fund Capital Improvement Plan

Capital Improvement Plan Implementation (Road)

The City Council will partner with the City Manager Fran Robustelli and City staff to implement the community priorities.

