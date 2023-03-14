fbpx
City of San Leandro Hosted Annual Planning Session
City of San Leandro Hosted Annual Planning Session

Published

6 days ago

on

2023 Annual Public Event Highlighted City Council Priorities, Team Building, and Financial Forecasts

2023 Annual Public Event Highlighted City Council Priorities, Team Building, and Financial Forecasts 

 

San Leandro, CA: On Feb 25, 2023, the San Leandro City Council conducted their Annual Planning Session. The daylong public meeting focused on a cohesion exercise, a City financial forecast led by Finance Director Michael Yuen, a “Dot Voting” exercise of City Council community priorities, and a financial presentation on a bond and revenue discussion. Accomplishments and challenges were discussed during the meeting.

 

Since March 2022, major City accomplishments include the following:

  • Prioritization Unfunded Liability Liquidation (PULL) – City Council approved an updated strategy for unfunded liabilities (PULL Plan)
  • Completed Equity Plan – Completed a comprehensive diversity, equity, and inclusion plan
  • Vision Zero Adopted – Guiding policy for traffic safety and roadway design
  • Housing Element Approved – 2023 Housing Element completed without exception, placing San Leandro among a small group of cities with that distinction
  • Climate Action: Trees – $1.49 million grant obtained and work began to reduce urban temperatures

As a result of the “Dot Voting,” the City Council agreed to move forward with the following Community Priorities:

Housing and Homelessness

  • Establish and Implement Policies to Prevent Homelessness
  • Build more of all types of housing, including affordable housing, that keep people housed, increase supply, and find a pipeline to get people off the streets
  • Establish the Nimitz Motel in Partnership with a non-profit partner to provide a Navigation Center and long-term for low and very low-income community members

Public Safety

  • Staff Increase to 90% strength for all allocated Police Department positions
  • Deploy Mental Health Unit
  • Reduce property crime and increase public safety with non-police alternatives
  • Increase Emergency Response Capacity infrastructure

Infrastructure

  • Community Clean-Up Beautification
  • Fully Fund Capital Improvement Plan
  • Capital Improvement Plan Implementation (Road)

The City Council will partner with the City Manager Fran Robustelli and City staff to implement the community priorities.

 

 

Paul Sanftner

Public Information Officer

City Manager’s Office

City of San Leandro

835 East 14th Street

San Leandro, CA 94577

P: 510.577.3372

C: 510.969.6355

E: psanftner@sanleandro.org

W: http://www.sanleandro.org

Follow Us: City News   Facebook Instagram  LinkedIn  Nextdoor Twitter City Manager’s Monthly Update Newsletter

The post City of San Leandro Hosted Annual Planning Session first appeared on Post News Group. This article originally appeared in Post News Group.

