Community Survey Launched for Future of Hilltop Mall Area
Published

6 days ago

on

Plans by a previous development company for Hilltop Mall were scrapped because of the pandemic. Photo courtesy of the Richmond Standard.

Richmond Standard

Community members are being asked to fill out a brief online survey about what they believe should be developed at a 145-acre site in Richmond that includes the 78-acre Hilltop Mall property.

The City of Richmond’s Planning Division recently launched the community survey for the so-called “Hilltop Horizon Specific Plan.” To take the community survey, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FX3DCND. The survey will close on March 15 at noon.

The project area includes the shopping mall, along with areas immediately south and east of the mall.

The city said the mission of the project is to transform the area from “a low-intensity, auto-oriented retail center to a higher intensity, mixed-use destination.”

The survey asks residents to select from a list of options that include housing, maximizing vertical space for developments, promoting land uses that stimulate the local economy, creating entertainment opportunities and enhancing mobility connections, among others.

A raffle with prizes will be held for everyone participating in the survey.

In April 2021, Prologis purchased the Hilltop Mall property for $117 million from LBG Real Estate Cos.

LBG Real Estate Cos. had acquired the site in 2017 with plans to modernize the shopping center and construct housing, office space and a hotel, among other amenities, but the company abandoned the redevelopment plans during the pandemic.

To learn more about the Hilltop Horizon Specific Plan and sign up for notifications, visit the project web site at https://hilltophorizon.com/

The post Community Survey Launched for Future of Hilltop Mall Area first appeared on Post News Group. This article originally appeared in Post News Group.

