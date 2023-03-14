fbpx
Connect with us

#NNPA BlackPress Business Community Featured Oakland Post Post News Group Weather

FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Richmond in Wake of Storms
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Entertainment Health Insight News National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Video youtube

The impact of not talking about our health.

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Education Featured Insight News National News NNPA NNPA Newswire Politics Video youtube

Black musical expression with Dr. Guthrie P. Ramsey, Jr.

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Education Entertainment Featured Lifestyle Music Oakland Post Post News Group

‘Put Ur Play On’ Productions Showcases Local Talent at Laney College

#NNPA BlackPress Business Community Featured Financial Management Oakland Post Post News Group

OCCUR, S.F. Foundation Offer Funding Workshop for Faith-Based Groups Virtual Workshop on March 23, 2023

#NNPA BlackPress Art Black History Business Community Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Entertainment Featured Oakland Post Post News Group

International Women’s Day: Civil Rights Icon Xernona Clayton, Other ‘Herstory Sheroes’ Honored in Atlanta

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Entertainment Featured Film Oakland Post Post News Group racism

What Asian American Oscar Victories Mean for All of Us

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Education Featured Military Oakland Post Post News Group

Cathay Williams — The Only Known Female Buffalo Soldier

#NNPA BlackPress Ben Jealous Black History Commentary Economy Energy Environment Featured Government National News Oakland Post Op-Ed Politics Post News Group Technology

COMMENTARY: A Historic Vote and the Tools It Gave Us

#NNPA BlackPress Commentary Community Featured Food Government Health Oakland Post Politics Post News Group

COMMENTARY: Oakland’s Plan to Rehouse Wood Street Residents Can Only Fail a Self-Reliant Community

#NNPA BlackPress

FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Richmond in Wake of Storms

Published

6 days ago

on

Photo courtesy of FEMA.

The Richmond Standard

A Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) mobile Disaster Recovery Center has opened for Contra Costa County residents impacted by the December and January winter storms to connect with federal recovery resources in person.

After its Richmond stop, the mobile center will locate at Community Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Leland Road, in Pittsburg from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from March 2 to March 4.

Another mobile center is open in Danville at 510 La Gonda Way from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily from March 1 through March 16.

The mobile center in Pittsburg will only be able to help residents with FEMA individual assistance, according to City of Richmond officials. For assistance from state agencies or the Small Business Administration, visit the Recovery Center in Danville.

But the mobile centers will be able to help residents apply directly for assistance (or they can apply online here: http://www.disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362); learn more about disaster assistance programs; learn the status of a FEMA application; ask questions regarding eligibility; find housing and rental assistance information; get answers to questions or resolve issues; or get referrals to agencies that might offer other assistance.

Other resources through the California Office of Emergency Services (CalOES) and the Small Business Administration (SBA) will also be available.

For those who have experienced personal property damage, contact your insurance company first to determine available resources. FEMA provides assistance to applicants for uninsured or underinsured disaster-caused expenses and serious needs.

Contra Costa County, including unincorporated and incorporated areas, reported an estimated $43 million in damage to public infrastructure from the storms, including bridges, roads and culverts.

To prepare for future storms, sign up for emergency alerts through the Community Warning System at http://www.CWSAlerts.com. Visit http://www.contracosta.ca.gov to find information about County services.

The post FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Richmond in Wake of Storms first appeared on Post News Group. This article originally appeared in Post News Group.

Post Views: 115

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE NEWS UPDATES IN YOUR INBOX

Sign up to receive the latest news in your inbox

* indicates required

Like BlackPressUSA on Facebook

Advertisement

Advertise on BlackPressUSA

advertise with blackpressusa.com