FEMA Mobile Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Richmond in Wake of Storms

A Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) mobile Disaster Recovery Center has opened for Contra Costa County residents impacted by the December and January winter storms to connect with federal recovery resources in person.

After its Richmond stop, the mobile center will locate at Community Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Leland Road, in Pittsburg from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from March 2 to March 4.

Another mobile center is open in Danville at 510 La Gonda Way from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily from March 1 through March 16.

The mobile center in Pittsburg will only be able to help residents with FEMA individual assistance, according to City of Richmond officials. For assistance from state agencies or the Small Business Administration, visit the Recovery Center in Danville.

But the mobile centers will be able to help residents apply directly for assistance (or they can apply online here: http://www.disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362); learn more about disaster assistance programs; learn the status of a FEMA application; ask questions regarding eligibility; find housing and rental assistance information; get answers to questions or resolve issues; or get referrals to agencies that might offer other assistance.

Other resources through the California Office of Emergency Services (CalOES) and the Small Business Administration (SBA) will also be available.

For those who have experienced personal property damage, contact your insurance company first to determine available resources. FEMA provides assistance to applicants for uninsured or underinsured disaster-caused expenses and serious needs.

Contra Costa County, including unincorporated and incorporated areas, reported an estimated $43 million in damage to public infrastructure from the storms, including bridges, roads and culverts.

To prepare for future storms, sign up for emergency alerts through the Community Warning System at http://www.CWSAlerts.com. Visit http://www.contracosta.ca.gov to find information about County services.

