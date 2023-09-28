Connect with us

California Department of Tax and Fee Administration Announces New Taxpayers’ Rights Advocate
California Department of Tax and Fee Administration Announces New Taxpayers’ Rights Advocate

CDTFA's Taxpayers’ Rights Advocate Office assists taxpayers who are unable to resolve a matter through normal channels, when they want information regarding procedures, or when there are potential rights violations in an audit or the collection of taxes or fees.

Sacramento – The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) announced the selection of Claudette Yang as the Department’s new Taxpayers’ Rights Advocate and Small Business Liaison.

Yang, a resident of Fair Oaks, began her career with the Board of Equalization (BOE) in 1993 as a tax representative in the Sacramento office. She has held several positions during her tenure at the BOE and CDTFA, including in the Tax Policy Bureau, Offer in Compromise Section, Field Operations Division, and as a technical advisor in the director’s office.

“Claudette’s knowledge and experience give her a unique perspective to help taxpayers navigate our tax processes,” said CDTFA Director Nick Maduros. “Claudette and her team in the Office of the Taxpayers’ Rights Advocate stand ready to help taxpayers and are a powerful voice for their rights.”

Yang earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from California State University, Fullerton, in 1993.

