Crafting Freedom and Time: The Life and Legacy of Clockmaker Peter Hill

By Tamara Shiloh

Peter Hill, a skilled clockmaker, was born on July 19, 1767, in Burlington Township, New Jersey. Peter’s journey unfolded against the backdrop of both challenge and triumph.

Hill’s lineage is thought to trace back to enslaved parents, owned by Joseph Hollinshead Jr., a clockmaker. A twist of fate had Peter growing up within the Hollinshead household, where he absorbed the intricate art and craft of clockmaking. As he matured, the hands of destiny guided him towards assisting Hollinshead in his clock store, honing his skills with each passing tick.

In 1794, at the age of 27, Hollinshead emancipated Hill from the chains of enslavement, and the subsequent year witnessed the official affirmation of his freedom through a court document. A momentous turning point, this marked the beginning of Hill’s journey as a free man.

A love story of significance unfolded when Peter Hill and Tina Lewis exchanged vows on Sept. 9, 1795. Tina, celebrated for her adept writing and her efforts in offering education to African Americans within the community through the Society of Friends (Quakers), brought her own radiant light to their shared path.

After marrying, he embarked on a new endeavor in 1795, crafting clocks and watches within his Burlington, New Jersey home. As his craftsmanship flourished, so did his success, prompting him to expand his horizons. Alongside timepieces, Peter’s legacy extended to the ownership of cattle, horses, and expansive plots of land.

By 1814, Peter relocated his clockmaking business to Mount Holly. There, he thrived within the Quaker farming community where his creations would succeed. It was amidst the hum of paper mills and iron works that Peter’s clocks found their place.

The passage of time bore witness to the endurance of Peter’s craft. Not one, but two of his timepieces survived the era. The first, created for neighbor Rowland Jones in 1812, found a new home at Westtown School in Westtown, Pennsylvania.

The second, a stately tall case clock, graced the halls of the National Museum of History and Technology at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C., a testimony to Hill’s enduring legacy.

On a notable date, Feb. 20, 1820, Peter Hill’s story took another turn as he acquired a brick dwelling house and land in Mount Holly. That same year, he passed away, leaving behind a legacy woven into every tick of time. Even after his passing, his influence, his craftsmanship, and the spirit of his journey continue to echo through the pages of history.

