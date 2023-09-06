AutoNetwork Reports...Good paying tech positions

fbpx
Wed, September 6, 2023

AutoNetwork Reports brings you the latest automotive news of interest. Special guest Dean Case, Communications Consultant to Motivo.com engineering. Dean has a wealth of experience from the first Ford and Nissan EVs to present offerings in the industry.

Dean will discuss EV home charging, safety, battery life, used EV tax credits, and much more. We will also get an update on scholarships to 4-year college and community colleges, where the auto industry gets its engineers and technicians, and potential income levels. Special to AutoNetwork.

Roosevelt Gist, President

AutoNetwork.com

Roosevelt sold cars, leased autos and wrote numerous articles on buying, leasing and financing autos for several African American Newspapers. AutoNetwork.com began in 1986 as a car buying service for credit unions in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. AutoNetwork.com evolved over the years to the largest and most focused website for video of car company new product introductions, live weekly auto talk show and detailed video walk arounds of new cars.  Roosevelt conducted last interview of JFK, Jr. on camera before his untimely death. 

advertise with blackpressusa.com