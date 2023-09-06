AutoNetwork Reports...Good paying tech positions

AutoNetwork Reports brings you the latest automotive news of interest. Special guest Dean Case, Communications Consultant to Motivo.com engineering. Dean has a wealth of experience from the first Ford and Nissan EVs to present offerings in the industry.

Dean will discuss EV home charging, safety, battery life, used EV tax credits, and much more. We will also get an update on scholarships to 4-year college and community colleges, where the auto industry gets its engineers and technicians, and potential income levels. Special to AutoNetwork.