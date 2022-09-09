Transcultural Affluent 2023 Lexus RX Presentation

Transcultural Affluent 2023 Lexus RX. Hear what Lexus executives disclosed about the new 2023 Lexus RX to invited journalists in a private session held in Santa Barbara and allowed us a car review of all RX models. Demographics of the Lexus guest, multicultural marketing, the new transcultural affluent. Production and on-sale date, RX500, EX350, F Sport, NX. Mackenzie Richter, Senior Product Planner. All-New 2023 Lexus RX National Press Preview. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

Like us on and share https://www.facebook.com/autonetwork

#AutoNetwork

#AutoNetworkReports

Subscribe to our channel now for more videos.

Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos

LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork

Coupons Offers and Deals https://www.couponsoffersanddeals.com/