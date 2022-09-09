2022 Lexus NX 450h+ Luxury AWD Walkaround | POV Drive

2022 Lexus NX 450h+ Luxury AWD

2.5L Plug-In Hybrid Electric Engine

304 Total System HP

CVT Transmission

Exterior Color: Cadmium Orange

Interior Color: Black

36 MPG Gasoline Only, 84 MPGe Combined

MSRP: $60,940.00

Pros

* Attractive Color

* Easy to Remove Security Cover

* Good Power

* Fuel Efficient

* Comfortable Ride

Cons

* Excessive Glare on Front Windshield from Dashboard

Our videos allow the autos to speak for themselves without any distractions from human voice-overs. Just natural sounds and great footage just for you. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

Like us on and share https://www.facebook.com/autonetwork

#AutoNetwork

#AutoNetworkReports

Subscribe to our channel now for more videos.

Twitter http://www.twitter.com/liveautos

LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/autonetwork

Coupons Offers and Deals https://www.couponsoffersanddeals.com/