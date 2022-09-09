#NNPA BlackPress
2022 Lexus NX 450h+ Luxury AWD Walkaround | POV Drive
2022 Lexus NX 450h+ Luxury AWD
2.5L Plug-In Hybrid Electric Engine
304 Total System HP
CVT Transmission
Exterior Color: Cadmium Orange
Interior Color: Black
36 MPG Gasoline Only, 84 MPGe Combined
MSRP: $60,940.00
Pros
* Attractive Color
* Easy to Remove Security Cover
* Good Power
* Fuel Efficient
* Comfortable Ride
Cons
* Excessive Glare on Front Windshield from Dashboard
Our videos allow the autos to speak for themselves without any distractions from human voice-overs. Just natural sounds and great footage just for you. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.
