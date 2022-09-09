2023 Lexus RX Marketing, Vinay Shahani

fbpx
Hear what Lexus executives disclosed about the new 2023 Lexus RX to invited journalists in a private session held in Santa Barbara and allowed us a car review of all RX models. Demographics of the Lexus guest, multicultural marketing, the new transcultural affluent. Vinay Shahani, Vice President, Marketing. All-New 2023 Lexus RX National Press Preview. Unique to AutoNetwork.com.

Roosevelt sold cars, leased autos and wrote numerous articles on buying, leasing and financing autos for several African American Newspapers. AutoNetwork.com began in 1986 as a car buying service for credit unions in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. AutoNetwork.com evolved over the years to the largest and most focused website for video of car company new product introductions, live weekly auto talk show and detailed video walk arounds of new cars.  Roosevelt conducted last interview of JFK, Jr. on camera before his untimely death. 

